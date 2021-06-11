Hacks Season 2: Here's What You Can Expect From The Upcoming Season Of The HBO Max Show

The first season of Hacks has gained a widely positive response for its storyline and humour. After brief speculation from fans, it has been recently confirmed that the show has been renewed for another season. The executive producers of this show, Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs have recently opened up about the show in their new interview. They spoke in detail about the last two episodes of the first season, while divulging a few details about what the future holds for Ava and Deborah in season 2.

What to expect from Hacks season 2

In their chat with Entertainment Weekly, the showrunners of Hacks have explained some of the best moments of the show in detail, which includes the scene where Deborah picks the high heel for her show despite the pain. Statsky believes that Ava has helped her face some of the realities in her past which have made Deborah more honest about herself. The producers hinted that while the banters between the two characters would be a part of the next season as well, their dynamics will see a progression in the storyline that lies ahead.

While it has been confirmed that the show will return with another season, no details about its production or release date have been announced yet. The final two episodes of the first seasons have premiered on HBO Max on June 10, which has set the tone for the plot of season two. The show has primarily focused on Deborah Vance, an esteemed comedian who hires a young Ava to create content appealing to youngsters, while she gets mentored by Vance herself. Further details about the arrival of Hacks season 2 is now awaited.

Jean Smart has portrayed the character of Deborah, while Hannah Einbinder has played the role of Ava in this series. The star cast of Hacks also features other known actors such as Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald and others playing some of the pivotal roles. Showrunner Paul W. Downs has also starred as Jimmy in this show. A total of 10 episodes have been brought in the first season in batches, with a gap of one week for each batch.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'HACKS'

