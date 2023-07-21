Half CA Trailer: Ahsaas Channa-led Series Captures The Stressful Lives Of CA Aspirants

Ahsaas Channa is gearing up for the release of her latest series Half CA. The show’s makers recently unveiled its trailer. The video touches upon the challenges faced by students as they prepare for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) examinations. Going by the trailer, the series has the potential to resonate with students

Half CA is going to be released on TVF Youtube Channel and Amazon MiniTv.

Half CA is going to release on OTT on 26th July 2023.

Half CA trailer is relatable

The trailer of Half CA introduces us to the protagonists and highlights their determination to succeed. It focuses on Archi (Ahaas Channa), a young woman with dreams of becoming a CA. She seeks inspiration from her cousin, played by Gyanendra Tripathi. She soon learns that he is still a 'Half CA' after failing the exam twice.

Ahsaas could relate to Half CA

Ahsaas Channa, who essays the role of Archi, expressed her excitement about the series. The actress said that the show feels personal as itr offers a ‘unique perspective’ into the lives of CA aspirants. "Half CA has been an amazing journey for me and my character. The highly competitive environment strikes a chord with students preparing for tough exams, and the series offers a unique perspective into the lives of these aspirants as they navigate adulthood while facing family and peer pressure,” she said

Prit Kamani, another prominent actor in the series, also had a connection with the story line. He said that he himself comes from a commerce background and his brother is a CA.

“I have seen what a nerve-wracking experience it is to prepare for one of the world's toughest professional exams. My character in the show is a homage to my college life. I believe every student will find something that will strike the right chord," he said

Half CA is set to premiere on Amazon miniTV on July 26. Its cast also features Prit Kamani, Anmol Kajani, and Rohan Joshi.