'Half Lion': Prakash Jha To Helm Biopic Series Based On Former PM PV Narsimha Rao

Prakash Jha, a National Award-winning filmmaker is now gearing up to helm a series based on the life of the former Prime Minister of India, PV Narsimha Rao. Titled Half Lion, the series will be based on the book by the same name, authored by Vinay Sitapati. The makers released a teaser of the upcoming series on Twitter on Tuesday.

The series will be produced by the online streaming platform Aha and Applause Entertainment. The short teaser of Half Lion described the series as a celebration of 'the most celebrated Prime Minister who rebuilt India.' The first season of the series will release in 2023 and it will be all about 'the story of a man who laid the foundation of the new India that we know today.' The series will be available to the audience in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Known for his work in films including Satyagraha, Raajneeti, Jai Gangaajal, and more, the director is all set to take on his next project.

Applause Entertainment joins hands with Aha Studio to co-produce a premium bilingual series based on the book 'Half Lion' by Vinay Sitapati. The biopic of P.V. Narsimha Rao will be directed by the National Award Winner Prakash Jha pic.twitter.com/66Qz7iqhDS — Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) December 13, 2021

Pamulaparti Venkata Narsimha Rao was the ninth Prime Minister of India in the 1990s. He is credited for the economic reforms he brought to the country during his term. The late politician breathed his last in 2004 and his important occasions like his birth anniversary are still celebrated by prominent personalities in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 2020 Mann Ki Baat address paid tribute to the former Prime Minister Rao on his birth anniversary. Calling him a 'great son of India',

PM Narendra Modi said. "Today, we remember a great son of India, our former PM Shri Narasimha Rao Ji. He led India at a very crucial time in our history. He was a great political leader and was a scholar." He also took to Twitter and wrote, "He fought injustice from a very young age. I hope many more Indians will read more about our former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao Ji."

Shri Narasimha Rao JI belonged to a humble background.



He fought injustice from a very young age.



I hope many more Indians will read more about our former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao Ji. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/FCQfDLH9Od — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 28, 2020

