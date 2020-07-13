'Hamilton' Ending Explained: Why Did Eliza Gasp In Her Final Moment?

Hamilton is a musical that tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. The final scene of the movie has left many fans wondering what did the makers wish to convey with the climax scene. Here are a few interpretations of the show as per the theories fans have come up with.

Read also | How Many Watched 'Hamilton' On Disney Plus? Find Out The Viewership Numbers For The Film

Hamilton plot and other details

The musical Hamilton is based on the biography of Alexander Hamilton written by historian Ron Chernow. Hamilton is one of the founding fathers of the United States and was an instrumental promoter of the US Constitution. The musical portrays the details of Hamilton’s life in two acts. Along with the life of Alexander Hamilton, the lives of various historical characters are shown.

The musical has been written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The cast members of Hamilton include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Christopher Jackson. Here is an interpretation of the ending of Hamilton.

Read also | How Many People Saw ‘Hamilton’? For Now, That’s A Secret

Hamilton ending explained

Spoiler alert: The article from here on contains certain spoilers which reveal the ending of the show

The fast-talking raps, songs and dialogues in the movie don’t tell as much as the silence in the movie. At the end of the show, when the entire cast takes the stage to perform Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story, it is followed by a heart-wrenching monologue delivered by Eliza Hamilton, which is portrayed by Phillipa Soo. She shares all the ways in which she shall be honouring her late husband’s legacy, she finally says, “I can’t wait to see you again. It’s only a matter of time.”

The dialogue is followed by Lin Manuel Miranda taking Eliza’s hand and guiding her to the edge of the stage. Once he leaves, Eliza gasps in horror and tears roll down her eyes. This particular scene left many people wondering what she saw and why did she gasp.

There are several netizens who thought that gasping symbolizes her death. Moreover, the theory further goes that Alexander is guiding her into her final moments. Those seem to be the final moments of life and her being taken her to the other side of life.

just a reminder that the gasp eliza makes at the end of “who lives, who dies, who tells your story” is her seeing the audience and realizing that her husband’s story was carried on #Hamilton pic.twitter.com/MahMwGkpcx — 𝙙𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙡𝙖𝙝 ❂ (@sitharies) July 3, 2020

However, there are others who think that Eliza gasped as she realises that her husband’s story is being carried on for generations. She realises that his story is being told and she too, indeed told her husband’s story.

(8/9)#Hamilton led Eliza to the edge of the stage and everyone asked "Who tells your story?" and Eliza gasped. pic.twitter.com/uYpNkWhmMT — #JunkTerrorLawNOW (@eligonzaga_) July 4, 2020

Read also | Why Did Eliza Gasp At The End Of 'Hamilton'? Find The Reason Behind Her Shocked Reaction

Read also | When Was 'Hamilton' Filmed? Find Out How Disney Filmed The Super Hit Broadway Show

Image credits: Hamilton Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.