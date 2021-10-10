'Hanna Season 3' Trailer Introduces Ray Liotta; Amazon Prime Show To Premiere On Nov 24

The teaser trailer of the third season of Amazon Prime’s action-drama series Hanna debuted on Sunday, October 10 at New York Comic-con. The trailer showcased the previously announced Ray Liotta in his debut role in the upcoming series. According to Deadline, Ray Liotta has joined the cast for Season 3 as Gordon Evans, a respected former military man, and intelligence operative who wields incredible insider power. The upcoming season will premiere on Amazon Prime with all six episodes on November 24.

Created by David Farr, Hanna first premiered on Amazon Prime Video in February 2019 and instantly became a must-watch in the thriller genre. A year later, the makers released the season in July 2020. The series is based on a 2011 film helmed by director Joe Wright which goes by the same name. Starring Esmé Creed-Miles, the series is centred around Hanna, a young woman who was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin.

Hanna season 3 Trailer reveals new cast

Last year, Amazon has announced that Hanna was renewed for season 3 and the series continues the story of Hanna's endeavour to fight Utrax from the inside out. The upcoming Season 3 reveals new cast members that include Áine Rose Daly, Gianna Kiehl, and Mireille Enos. The one-minute-long teaser trailer shows Liotta joining Hanna as an intelligence operative with a strict moral code that will stop at nothing to protect his country. Packed with hand-to-hand combat, deadly explosions, and Utrax agent John Carmichael (Dermont Mulroney) ominously stating, "In this war, anything goes," the footage for Hanna season 3 shows the titular heroine's next adventure.

Check out the teaser for Hanna season 3:

Hanna is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, Working Title Television, and Amazon Studios. NBCUniversal International Studios' Tom Coan along with Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Farr will serve as executive producer on the third season. According to Screenrant, while speaking at the NYCC 2021 Hanna panel, executive producer Tom Coan shared the upcoming season will be bigger than the first two seasons. "The journey is going to be bigger and better than before...everything lives at a much higher volume this year and it's going to be exciting for audiences to see the next chapter of the story," he said.

On the addition of Liotta to the series, he said, “You see Ray Liotta and he is menacing and dangerous and complicated, and that’s one of the powers he brings to the screen every time.”

Image: @Hannaonprime/Twitter