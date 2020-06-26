'Hannah Montana' Makers Face Backlash After TikTok Video Reveals Major Plot Holes: Watch

Hannah Montana fans are calling out this OG teen show online for two major plot holes in the series. A TikTok user reportedly pointed out how Hannah Montana’s real identity as Miley Stewart was ratted out on the show twice. This plot loophole has led to an uproar on social media. Find out more details about this entire story here.

Hannah Montana fans call out makers for major plot holes in the series

The 90s kids have witnessed some pretty popular Disney shows and cartoons over the years. These shows not only shaped the generation’s childhood but their popularity continued even after they wrapped up. One such show that the 90s kids loved was Hannah Montana.

This show about a young pop star who hides her popular identity with a change of wig made Miley Cyrus a pop sensation in no time. The show revolved around a teenager named Miley Stewart who lives a normal life during the day but becomes a pop star by night with a blonde wig. Miley Cyrus, who played the role of Miley Stewart, had the company of her real father Billy Ray Cyrus as her reel father Robby Ray Stewart.

Also read | Miley Cyrus Inspired Experimental Outfits You Could Wear On Your Birthday

But even though the show has maintained its popularity over the years, a new viral video is making Hannah Montana fans question its makers. In this video, a TikTok user is questioning plot holes from two Hannah Montana episodes. Before talking about the first plot hole, the TikTok user reminisces how once Rico walked into their house and asked Miley and Jackson that he is looking for their father (old country singer Robby Ray Stewart) because his grandma wants his autograph. The user talked about this example to explain the relationship between country singer Billy Ray Stewart and his kids Miley (Hannah Montana) and Jackson Stewart.

After explaining this relation, she talks about the Jonas Brothers’ episode on Hannah Montana. While talking about this episode the user points out that the Jonas Brothers get excited to meet Billy Ray Stewart and say that he writes “all the songs”. On this comment by the boyband members, Hannah Montana replies, “Yup, my dad, Robby Ray, the old country singer, writes all the songs”. This is the first major plot hole that reveals that Miley Stewart is Hannah Montana.

Also read | Miley Cyrus' Outfits Are Perfect To Recreate And Wear For A Formal Meeting

The second instance where Hannah Montana’s real identity is revealed is when Billy Ray Stewart is about to give the Silver Booty Award to Hannah Montana. While giving away the award he says, “I’m so excited to give this to my daughter because I won it so many years ago”.

This plot hole once again reveals that Hannah Montana is Billy Ray Stewart’s daughter Miley Stewart. Since the TikTok user posted this video, it has received millions of views online. The Hannah Montana makers are yet to comment on this bombshell. Till then, watch the TikTok user’s entire video here.

Also read | Miley Cyrus Reveals She Has Been Going To Therapy And Has Been Sober For Six Months

Also read | Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay Set To Perform At New Global Citizen Concert

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.