Hansal Mehta Celebrates Big Win At Asian Academy Creative Awards, Thanks 'Scam 1992' Team

Director Hansal Mehta's series Scam 1992 has bagged Best Drama Series and Best Direction at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021. The crime drama series is based on the 1992 stock market scam and stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. Taking to Twitter, Mehta thanked the 'amazing' team of Scam 1992 and his co-director and son Jai Mehta. Celebrating the two prestigious awards, the director looked forward to representing India at the Grand Finale in December.

"Two awards for #Scam1992 in the #AsianAcademyCreativeAwards, India for Best Drama Series and Best Direction. We now go on to represent India at the Grand Finale in December. Thank you amazing team #Scam1992, my co-director, and son@JaiHMehta@nairsameer@ApplauseSocial@SonyLIV[sic]," he captioned the post. Soon after his post, actors Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee among others dropped a congratulatory message on the comment section. While Kartik wrote, "Superb! Congrats," Manoj commented, "Congratulations" with a celebratory emoji.

Scam 1992 began streaming on OTT platform SonyLiv in October last year. The crime drama depicts a stock market scam carried out by stockbroker Harshad Shantilal Mehta on the Bombay Stock Exchange in 1992 which caused significant disruption to the stock market of India. The series also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary, Nikhil Dwivedi, and Hemant Kher.

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkana Sen Sharma win big at Asian Academy Creative Awards

Several other Indian actors also won big at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021. Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Konkana Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Amruta Subhash bagged awards in the Best Actor/Actress and Best Supporting Actor/ Actress category, respectively.

While Manoj bagged the Best Actor award for her performance in Amazon Prime Video series Family Man 2, Konkana won the Best Actress trophy for her leading role in Netflix Anthology Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Puchhi. On the other hand, Naseeruddin Shah was honoured with Best Supporting Actor for Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits and Amruta Subhash's Best Supporting Actress award was for her role in Bombay Begums.

Meanwhile, the Asian Academy Creative Awards is an initiative to honour excellence in crafts and technical disciplines across various platforms including Television, digital, mobile, streaming and other emerging technologies. Every year, the best of the best from 16 nations representing the region's content industry gather each December in Singapore for the award ceremony. This year, the Grand Awards will take place on December 2 and the Red Carpet and Gala Awards on December 3.

(Image: PTI/@BLITZKREIGM/Twitter)