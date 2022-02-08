Hansal Mehta To Mark Netflix Debut Through Forthcoming Web Series 'Scoop'

Following the massive success scripted by popular series Scam 1992, veteran filmmaker Hansal Mehta is now gearing up for an all-new web series titled Scoop, which will premiere on streaming giant Netflix. According to reports by ANI, the show will be inspired by Jigna Vora's book, Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison. It will follow the life of Jagruti Pathak, a crime journalist.

Hansal Mehta's upcoming Netflix show

The filmmaker is all set for his forthcoming series, which will be all about Jagruti Pathak's life after she gets charged for the heinous murder of a fellow journalist. She ends up behind bars with those she once reported about. While speaking to ANI, Hansal Mehta mentioned that reading the book by Jigna Vora compelled him to 'bring this story alive on screen'. He also mentioned he was excited about the project and had already begun filming for it. He mentioned that with this series, he wishes to deep dive into the 'human cost' of the stories we consume every day and will be able to 'reach a wider set of audience' through the OTT giant. Scoop will mark Hansal Mehta's first collaboration with Netflix and fans can't wait to see what he brings to the table. He said -

“Reading Jigna Vora's book - ‘Behind The Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’ piqued my interest and compelled me to bring this story alive on screen. We've already begun filming and I'm excited about this story being my first collaboration with Netflix. Great stories can only benefit for a service that can make it reach a wider set of audiences, Scoop is that kind of a story and with Netflix, we will be able to take it to audiences across the globe. With my co-creator Mrunmayee Lagoo and producers Matchbox Shots, I am seeking to delve deep into a tale of our mediatised times and the human cost of stories that we consume on a daily basis.”

The director shared the poster of the film, which has a jail cell and included words like truth, behind bars, crime journalist, and so on. The caption read, "Fresh off the press and soon to be streaming on Netflix, presenting you, Scoop 🗞️" and fans and followers expressed their excitement about the project. Although there have been no announcements about the cast n the series, viewers await more information.

With input from ANI

Image: Instagram/@hansalmehta, PTI