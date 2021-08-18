'Hard Knocks' Episode 2: Release Date, How To Watch; Here's All You Need To Know

Football fans have a reason to rejoice and they cannot calm as the first episode of the Hard Knocks podcast is now available to stream on YouTube. Host Peter Schrager is joined by Ed Werder as they discuss the return of Dak Prescott and Dallas’ first-round draft pick Micah Parsons. The new season of Hard Knocks premiered last week as the football fans were treated to a preview of the 2021 Cowboys.

All about the Hard Knocks Episode 2

With the success of the first episode, fans are excited to watch the second episode. What time will Hard Knocks Episode 2 premiere on HBO and HBO Max? How can you watch the second episode of Hard Knocks live? Here’s everything you need to know about the podcast.

What time will the second episode of the series premiere?

The second episode of Hard Knocks airs on (August 17) from 10.00 to 11.00 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max. An encore presentation of the episode will air at 12.35 am ET on HBO 2.

What time will the second episode air on HBO Max?

Episode 2 of the show will premiere on Tuesday, August 17 at 10.00 pm ET on HBO Max.

Hard Rock season 2: Number of episodes

The 2021 season of Hard Knocks consists of five episodes.

How to watch episode 2 on HBO Max?

The Hard Knocks series is featured on HBO, but if you don’t have an HBO subscription through your cable provider, you will still be able to watch via live streaming. To do so, you’ll need a subscription to the HBO Max streaming service. Once you have a commercial-free subscription you can freely watch all the episodes.

Other Hard Rock episode release schedules:

The second episode of the sports series is most likely to revolve around the Cowboys’ pre-season debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Hall of Fame ceremony that saw both Jimmy Johnson and Drew Pearson get inducted. Apart from the second episode, here is when the rest of the episodes will be released: Hard Knocks Episode 3: Tuesday, August 24 from 10:00-11:00 pm ET; Hard Knocks Episode 4: Tuesday, August 31 from 10:00-11:00 pm ET; and Hard Knocks Episode 5: Tuesday, September 7 from 10:00-11:00 pm ET.

