'Harry Potter' Helmer Chris Columbus To Develop Fantasy Book Series 'House Of Secrets'

The Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone helmer Chris Columbus is all set to return to the children fantasy genre with a live-action series that is based on his House of Secrets books, as per Deadline reports. Chris Columbus and the late Ned Vizzini co-authored the book which is a middle school fantasy book series. The report suggests Disney+ Hotstar will be developing the upcoming action-adventure series.

Harry Potter director Chris Columbus to develop House of Secrets

Harry Potter and Home Alone filmmaker Columbus will be joining hands with his 26th Street Pictures partners- Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe, in order to develop the trio of his novels for the online streaming giant, Disney+ Hotstar. The upcoming project revolves around siblings named Brendan Eleanor and Cordelia Walker, who are not pleased when their family relocates to an eerie Victorian house that was once owned by an occult novelist named Denver Kristoff. By the time the Walker family realise their new neighbour's sinister plans for them, they are already trapped in the magical house, travelling through the parallel universes of Kristoff's novels.

Speaking about the series, executive vp, Creative Development and Strategy stated that Columbus, Barnathan and Radcliffe tell stories that 'resonate with multiple audiences, across generations and genres' that also deliver a sense of 'magic and wonderment through definitional characters.' He added that there is so much 'affinity' for their acclaimed films and that they are delighted to work with him to develop the 'thrilling' Disney+ Hotstar series.

After releasing the Harry Potter franchise with its first two films- Sorcerer's Stone and Chamber of Secrets, filmmaker Columbus directed Percy Jackson & The Olmpians: The Lightning Thief. He has also executively produced films like The Witch, The Lighthouse and Scoob!

The director launched the House of Secrets novels in the year 2013. Its first book was followed up by Battle of the Beasts and Clash of World, which was published after Vizzini's death in 2013. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed that he found his inspiration by seeing the impact of the Harry Potter novels on children. He added that he views the books as a 'cousin' to his popular 1985's release The Goonies.

Image: AP