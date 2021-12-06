Hawkeye Episode 4 Release Date And Time: When Does The New Episode Hit Disney+ Hotstar?

Hawkeye is among one of the most popular Marvel miniseries on Disney+Hotstar and the show rose to fame after the release of its first episode on November 24. The series has now completed three episodes and fans await the release of the fourth. The fourth episode of MCU's Hawkeye will release on December 8.

Hawkeye episode 4 release date and time

Hawkeye episode 4 will hit the Disney+Hotstar screen on December 8 at 3.30 am ET, which is 2 pm IST. The episode has been a much-awaited one and is the second last of the season. Episode 5 of the show will premiere on December 15, followers by the season finale on December 22. All the episodes of Hawkeye will release at the same time. The show will be available to fans residing in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and other parts of the world and it is available on Disney+Hotstar.

The show sees Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld take on pivotal roles on screen as Clint Barton and Kate Bishop respectively. The MCU series revolves around the alliance of Hawkeye and Kate Bishop and their mission to protect themselves and not be the target of their enemies. The show also sees Tony Dalton, Fra Fee, Vera Farmiga, Alaqua Cox, and others take on roles. Clint Barton revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor cited a hilarious reason for why he almost turned down his MCU role. He mentioned that his 'main concern' was that he would be a 50-year-old in tights for his role as Hawkeye.

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Kevin Feige's statement, via Comicbbok mentioned that he was glad about the timing of the show. He stated that he was glad the show began before thanksgiving and will come to an end before Christmas. He mentioned that the leading duo's pairing will ensure fans have a 'very happy holiday'. Rhys Thomas, the director of Hawkeye's pilot episode also mentioned that the holiday setting comes from the Matt Fraction and David Aja comics, which served as an inspiration for the adaptation for the hit MCU miniseries.

(Image: Instagram/@hawkeyeofficial)