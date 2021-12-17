‘Hawkeye’ Episode 6 Trailer Released: What To Expect From Season 1 Finale?

Clint Barton and Kate Bishop are all set to wrap up their thrilling adventure with the season finale of the much-loved Hawkeye. The teaser of the Disney+ show's final episode was unveiled on Friday and promised fans a ride of a lifetime. The short clip gave fans a glimpse of Kingpin but goes not give out any information on the main plot the episode will follow.

Hawkeye episode 6 teaser out

The fifth episode of the show teased the arrival of Vincent D’Onofrio's Kingpin. As fans will recall, Vincent D'Onofrio played the role of the MCU villain in Daredevil, which premiered on Netflix. He will now be seen as Kingpin in the season finale of Hawkeye. The previous episodes also saw Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova express his wish to kill Jeremy Renner's Clint and Maya and her army still trying to hunt down Hawkeye. Apart from what the plot of the upcoming episode has in store for fans, it is impossible to miss that Clint Barton has an all-new look, which is sure to be all too familiar to fans of the Hawkeye comics. The actor is seen in action-packed sequences as he dons his purple costume. The duo sure looks like a true team as the duo gears up to take on the enemy in their colour-coordinated attire.

Watch Hawkeye Episode 6 trailer here

The teaser of the upcoming episode also sees Yelena and Hawkeye going toe-to-toe, keeping fans at the edge of their seats. No major scenes were explored in the short teaser and viewers wonder where Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, Yelena, and the others will end up after the season finale. There are a few speculations that fans can expect Clint Barton will not make it out alive. However, what will really happen will only be revealed once the final episode of the season airs on Disney + and Disney+ Hotstar.

Hawkeye Episode 6 release date and time

The final episode of the much-loved show will hit Disney + and Disney+ Hotstar screens on December 22, Wednesday. The episode will release at 12 am PT, which is 1:30 pm IST.

(Image: Instagram/@hawkeyeofficial)