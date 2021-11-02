'Hawkeye': Hailee Steinfeld Describes Kate Bishop As 'fun & Crazy New York City Girl'

Actor Hailee Steinfeld has recently shared details about her character in the forthcoming highly-anticipated Disney+ Hotstar series, Hawkeye. Steinfeld will be seen as Kate Bishop opposite Jeremy Renner in the Christmastime caper. Recently, in her interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor described her character as 'interesting and fun'.

Hailee Steinfeld described her character in Hawkeye

During her recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hailee Steinfeld stated that it has been 'really so exciting bringing' her character to life. The actor goes on to say that Kate is a 'New York City girl' who has looked at Hawkeye and 'idolized this person her whole life.' She explained that Kate 'finds herself in a very fun, crazy, possibly life-threatening situation,' where she is 'face-to-face with her hero.'

The actor and singer added that she and Jeremy Renner 'embark on what ends up being a very wild journey right around Christmas time.' Hailee Steinfeld, who earlier expressed her excitement in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), said that the standalone limited series is 'very fun,' and she is 'very excited for it to come out.' She said that she 'still cannot find the words to describe just how incredible it feels.'

Hawkeye trailer was released in the month of September. The series is the latest addition of Marvel series to hit on the online streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar following Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the Emmy-winner WandaVision. The trailer clip showed Steinfeld coming together to work with Renner, whose Clint Barton is trying to reconnect with his family for the holidays after his adventures with the hit project, Avengers.

Back in the month of July, Renner described Kate as a '22-year-old kid and she's a big Hawkeye fan.' He told ET that 'she has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her because she's such a fangirl of Hawkeye.' The actor further added that the 'relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.' Along with Steinfeld and Renner, Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga. It also sees the return of Florence Pugh's Yelena, who was first introduced in Black Widow. The much-awaited series premieres on the streamer on November 24.

Image: Twitter/@jayvonthomas2