HBO Max Crash: 'Mare Of Easttown' Finale Stopped Midway As Streaming Service Crashes

HBO Max’s new web series Mare Of Easttown has caught the audience's attention because of its gripping plot. The series consists of seven episodes and its finale premiered on May 29. As much as the viewers were looking forward to watching the Mare of Easttown finale, they were left dismayed as HBO Max crashed midway through the episode.

HBO Max crash: Mare of Easttown finale stopped midway

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, the streaming service was able to resolve the issue and get the show to air. But it took around 28 minutes for it to start running again. Meanwhile, HBO Max users took to Twitter to share their misery and express their disappointment. One of the netizens also made a meme on the popular Bernie Sanders’ template and said that they were waiting like this for the show to start running again. Another one jokingly congratulated Kate Winslet on two of her biggest ‘crashes’, one being the Titanic and the other being the Mare of Easttown. See their tweets and memes below. Schitt’s Creek actor Dan Levy also sent his ‘love’ and ‘prayer’ to all those who were watching the finale of the show.

Sending love and strength to everyone watching Mare tonight. — dan levy (@danjlevy) May 31, 2021

Congratulations Kate Winslet for being a part of two of the biggest crashes of all time @hbomax #Titanic #MareOfEasttown — Jason (@snarkopedia) May 31, 2021

#MareOfEasttown spoilers- this is the photo they found in Erin's journal. pic.twitter.com/lHnsbPBDJX — Curtis Kimberlin Jr (@ckimberlinjr) May 31, 2021

Me coping while waiting for the HBO MAX servers to get their shit together #MareOfEasttown pic.twitter.com/GUycMhdnm3 — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) May 31, 2021

More about Mare Of The Easttown

This American mini-drama series is created by Brad Ingelsby. The ensemble cast of this show features Kate Winslet, Jean Smart, Guy Pearce, Julianne Nicholson, Angourie Rice, David Denman, Evan Peters, Sosie Bacon, and John Douglas Thompson. The plot of the show revolves around a detective who is assigned to nab the killer of a young girl and to unravel the mysterious disappearance of another.

Trailer of Mare Of The Easttown

The trailer of this crime-drama show saw Mare Sheehan aka Kate Winslet getting welcomed at a high school’s sports competition. On the news, she sees Katie’s mother talking to the media about the disappearance of her daughter and how the police are not doing anything to help her. She decides to take the case. Mare receives a phone call one day that tells her that a dead body has been found in the nearby creek. The community’s residents heavily rely upon Mare to nab the killer and find out who is behind the disappearance. But Mare does not think herself to be ‘good enough’ to live up to those expectations.

