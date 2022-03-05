HBO Responds To Allegations Of Toxic Work Environment On 'Euphoria' Sets

Zendaya's Euphoria Season 2 recently came to an end and although the teen drama was loved by many, it has also had its share of rumours and controversies. There were several claims about a toxic work environment and poor working conditions on the sets of the Zendaya-starrer and HBO has finally addressed these claims.

According to a report by Variety, the channel released a statement emphasising that the well-being of the cast and crew on the sets of the show has always been their 'top priority'.

HBO responds to allegations of toxic environment on 'Euphoria' sets

Responding to the recent claims about the toxic and unfair working conditions on the sets of Euphoria, HBO said that they were in compliance with all the required protocols. They also acknowledged, according to Screen Rant, that it is common for drama shows to have 'complex shoots' and also mentioned that shooting during COVID added an 'additional layer'. According to Variety, via Screen Rant, HBO's statement read:

"The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority. The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols. It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised."

Jacob Elordi, who plays the role of Nate Jacobs in the show recently spoke to Variety and addressed the situation and mentioned that the team took care of him and that he believes there is 'great value' in working hard. He also stated he could see the fruits of his work on screen and called it his 'greatest joy'. He also called the cast and crew of the show his 'family' and said, "We’re all in it together".

'Euphoria' controversy

A while ago, several rumours about the working conditions of the sets of Euphoria surfaced online and suggested that the cast and crew put in several tedious hours on set. There were also speculations about the dynamics between Barbie Ferreira, who plays Kat and the director of the show, Sam Levinson.

Ferreira allegedly had several disagreements with the director about her on-screen character and walked off set numerous times.

(Image: @Zendaya_Updated/Twitter)