Heartstopper 2 Trailer: Nick And Charlie Are Officially A Couple

The second season of Heartstopper will debut on Netflix on August 3. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the trailer of the Kit Connor and Joe Locke starrer. The clip gives one an idea of Nick and Charlie’s budding romance in Paris.

2 things you need to know

Heartstopper is based on the graphic novels of the same name by Alice Oseman

The show is directed by Euros Lyn.

Nick and Charlie are an official couple

The trailer of Heartstopper 2 depicts the Truham students dealing with romantic and friendship issues. These include Nick deciding how to come out to his loved ones, Elle and Tao's crush, and Darcy and Tara declaring their love for one another.

Nick battled with the idea of revealing his sexual orientation to his mother and friends in the first season. Heartstopper 2 will focus on the challenges associated with coming out as gay in a public setting that might not be particularly accepting.

The upcoming school trip to Paris is further hinted in the trailer as Nick and Charlie seem to get carried away in the French metropolis. The gang will also be navigating their next phases of life including the typical school issues of prom arrangements and examinations.

It's finally here! Enjoy the trailer for Heartstopper Season 2, premiering August 3 🍂. pic.twitter.com/12QdhdZYZI — Netflix (@netflix) July 25, 2023

Heartstopper 2 to introduce new characters

After its April 2022 series launch, Heartstopper gained enormous success, making it to the top 10 Netflix lists in 54 nations. The show was quickly renewed for its second and third seasons.

While Heartstopper is led by Kit Connor and Joe Locke, its supporting cast includes Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, William Gao, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan and more. Olivia Colman will also make her return as Nick’s mother in the new season. Some fresh faces will also be introduced in the upcoming season. They include Leila Khan, Jack Barton, Bradley Riches, and Nima Taleghani.