'Heels' Release Date Revealed; Series To Premiere On All Starz Platforms

The new Starz original drama series Heels, which debuted its official trailer and main art today, is set in the independent wrestling world. The makers recently revealed the premiere date of its original much-awaited drama series Heels. According to Deadline, the series will premiere on all Starz platforms on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

The series will also reportedly debut on all Starz networks, including Starz in the United States and Canada at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It will premiere on the StarzPlay premium entertainment platform around the world on the same day in Europe, Latin America, and Japan. The story of Heels follows people who pursue their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. The show follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals fight for their late father's legacy in a close-knit Georgia culture.

Michael Waldron, whose credits include Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has written and directed Heels. Mike O'Malley of Shameless and Survivor's Remorse fame is the showrunner of the series. Peter Segal, who is best known for his roles in Get Smart and Shameless, directed several episodes in addition to serving as an executive producer. Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley of LBI Entertainment will also act as executive producers. Heels is a Starz original film created by Lionsgate TV in collaboration with Paramount Television Studios.

Heels cast

The series is led by Arrow star Stephen Amell and Vikings alum Alexander Ludwig. The series also stars Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Jack's wife who learns to deal with the emotional stakes her in-laws have invested in their wrestling goals and the demands it places on her family; Mary McCormack plays Willie Day, Jack's business partner and the logistical brains behind the local wrestling organisation; and Kelli Berglund plays Crystal Tyler, Ace's valet and love interest.

Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, one of the best wrestlers on the circuit who always has something to prove and always backs it up; two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison as Apocalypse, a journeyman wrestler who's been at it for decades and has no illusions of fame or glory. Wild Bill Hancock, a larger-than-life former wrestling star who is now a high-level pro wrestling scout, is played by Chris Bauer.

Image Source: Starz YouTube