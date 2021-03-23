'Hello Charlie' Cast Has Aadar Jain And Jackie Shroff In The Lead; See Full Cast List

Hello Charlie is one of the anticipated Bollywood films produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and directed by Pankaj Saraswat. The film is the story of a young man Charlie who is assigned to transport a gorilla named Toto from Mumbai to Diu. Meanwhile, a billionaire tries to escape from Mumbai in the costume of a gorilla. The film Hello Charlie cast Bollywood actors Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff and is set to release on April 9, 2021, on Amazon Prime.

Hello Charlie movie 2021 cast

Aadar Jain as Chirag Rastogi a.k.a. Charlie

The lead role in the film is played by Indian actor Aadar Jain. He is playing the role of Charlie, who is assigned to transport Toto, a gorilla, and is unaware that he is actually transporting a billionaire from Mumbai to Diu. Aadar has earlier worked as an actor in the film Qaidi Band in 2017 directed by Habib Faisal.

Jackie Shroff as billionaire M. D. Makwana

Hello Charlie movie 2021 cast Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff as a billionaire named M. D. Makwana who has scammed several banks and is trying to leave the country. When he asks a model to help him escape from Mumbai, she suggests he dress up like a gorilla and then transports him from Mumbai to Diu. Jackie Shroff is seen wearing a gorilla costume as he meets the actual gorilla Toto who has escaped from a zoo.

Shlokka Pandit

Debutant Shloka Pandit plays the role of a small-town-girl in the film. There is a romantic sequence of Aadar and Shlokka in the trailer of the film. The gorilla later interrupts the romantic scene.

Elnaaz Norouzi as a model

Elnaaz plays the role of the model who suggests M. D. Makwana dress as a gorilla. She assigns Charlie to transport Jackie Shroff from Mumbai to Diu. Before Hello Charlie, Iranian actor Elnaaz has worked in a few movies and web series including Sacred Games, Abhay, and Maan Jao Naa.

Rajpal Yadav as a forest ranger

Hello Charlie movie cast Rajpal Yadav playing the role of a forest ranger who is called when a gorilla is walking loose in the jungle. Rajpal Yadav's comic timings are on point in the trailer as he speaks without a smile on his face. The forest ranger comes with his junior, played by Brahma Mishra who is afraid of the gorilla.

