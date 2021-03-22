'Hello Charlie' Trailer: Netizens React To Aadar Jain And Jackie Shroff 's Comedy Film

The trailer of the upcoming movie Hello Charlie was released on Monday, March 22. The laughter riot movie features Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi, Darshan Jariwalla, Rajpal Yadav, Girish Kulkarni, Bharat Ganeshpure and Siddhanth Kapoor among others. Aadar Jain will be seen for the second time on screen after his debut movie, the 2017 release, Qaidi Band. With the release of the Hello Charlie trailer, fans took to social media to react to it.

Fans react to Aadar Jain's Hello Charlie trailer

Some of the fans went on to praise the comedy in the movie whereas others appreciated its concept while sharing stills from the trailer. One user also commented on Jackie Shroff's acting and other user talked about Aadar Jain. Have a look at some of the fan reactions here.

Hello Charlie is awesome comady trailer, must watch for full enjoyment , really it's very awesome and laughing full seen#HelloCharlieTrailer pic.twitter.com/m471dXuUPS — ð“ð“¾ð“²'ð“¼ ð“—ð“ªð“¶ð“¾ â¤ï¸ (@Nuiz_Baby) March 22, 2021

Hello Charlie trailer looks promising for a unseen fun ðŸ¤©



There is a gorilla also..ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚#HelloCharlieTrailer pic.twitter.com/W8PVdmO1yE pic.twitter.com/7SYGSO6bEL — Adil Shaikh (@AdilSha78424360) March 22, 2021

Amazing trailer of hello charlie.

full kf fun and entertainment.

waiting to see the movie.#HelloCharlieTrailer pic.twitter.com/EsnC9wpIO6 — ð•„ð•’ð•š ð”¸ð•¡ð•Ÿð•š ð”½ð•’ð•§ð• ð•¦ð•£ð•šð•¥ð•– â„ð•¦ð•ŸðŸ˜†ðŸ˜â¤ðŸŒŒ (@soulful_swati) March 22, 2021

#HelloCharlieTrailer

"Agar Gorilla aa gya toh kya hoga.. Jo hoga wahi karega.."



Too much comedy yrrr... Biduu & Rampal is back in Hello Charlie movie ðŸ˜Ž pic.twitter.com/yEn7NH6grV — Nawabi Memer CSK ðŸ’› (@nawabi_memer) March 22, 2021

The trailer starts with a plane crash and the release of a gorilla from the zoo. The trailer then reveals that Jackie Shroff wants to reach Diu without getting caught. He then wears the gorilla suit and the chaos begins. On the other hand, Aadar Jain who plays the role of Charlie comes to Mumbai to make money. He crosses path with Jackie's gorilla and is asked to help him. The trailer promises a laughter riot with dialogues and a storyline of how an animal tries to mix up with the humans. At the end of the trailer, Jackie's gorilla who is named Toto comes face to face with a real gorilla. The movie is set to release on April 9, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is written and directed by Pankaj Saraswat along with Abhishek Khairkar.

Aadar Jain who is the lead actor of the movie has worked as an assistant director for different movies. He has worked in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as a trainee assistant director. In 2017, he appeared in Qaidi Band and played the role of Sanjay Khanna. The movie revolved around a music group that gains fame through social media. As they become popular, they use their music to protest against jail authorities and the Indian judicial system.