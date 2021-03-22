'Hello Charlie' Trailer Review: Aadar Jain's Next Outing Seems Like A Laugh Riot!

The trailer of Aadar Jain's Hello Charlie has finally made it online. The feature presentation, apart from Jain, stars the likes of Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi, Darshan Jariwalla, Rajpal Yadav, Girish Kulkarni, Bharat Ganeshpure & Siddhanth Kapoor, amongst others. The film is being touted as a slapstick comedy that will explore the relationship between a man and a Gorilla. The trailer can be found below.

Right off the bat, it is evident that the makers of Hello Charlie intend on providing the audience members with a blend of various brands of comedy into one film, that will see its two central protagonists becoming the butt of the jokes of the various gags and pranks. Inspired from the various other comedy film franchises of the past such as the Golmaal film series, the Dhamaal film franchise, and most notably, the two Fukrey films that were made by the producers of Hello Charlie, the film has bits of slapstick comedy, contractarian comedy and the kind of humour that can be considered to be Burlesque, which should prove to be instrumental in making Hello Charlie a film that will certainly make its viewers chuckle more than a handful of times.

As far as the negatives are concerned, although the trailer of the film may indicate that Hello Charlie is going to be a visually pleasing affair and teases certain performances that may very well be worth the wait, the performances by certain characters seem a little bit one-note. The performance by Aadar Jain, on the other hand, who was last seen in Qaidi Band, seems earnest and raw, which makes his character of a load-hauling simpleton believable and someone whom the audience can potentially root for. In addition to the same, the performances by the likes of Jackie Shroff and Shlokka Pandit look like something that may prove to be a few of the many attractions of this film. More details regarding the film, such as updates on Hello Charlie cast, the original soundtrack of the film, and the likes will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by the makers.