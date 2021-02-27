Hello Mini 2: Meet The Cast And Characters Who Are The Soul Of This Thrilling Saga

It is a bygone era when villains used to lead a gang, living on deserted lands, creating problems for the protagonist. In the new age content, an antagonist is well-versed with the hero’s whereabouts just by sitting alone inside a shady room. Well, that's the crux of MX Player’s Original series Hello Mini which follows the story of a woman who gets stalked and followed by an unknown admirer.

When the first season of the show was aired in 2019, it came out as a treat for the viewers obsessed with thrillers. And yet again, reviving its intriguing concept, Hello Mini is back with a second season. The continuation of this episodic saga was released yesterday and is receiving rave reviews from the audience. While the concept and storyline are getting appreciated, the performances of the cast need to be hailed too. So, here’s taking a look at the ensemble cast of Hello Mini 2

Hello Mini 2 Cast And Characters

Anuja Joshi As Rivanah Bannerjee

Reprising her role of Rivanah aka Mini, actor Anuja Joshi yet again does justice to her innocent yet bold on-screen persona. In the second season, Rivanah is more of a mature character. After overcoming the trauma of getting stalked by an anonymous admirer, she is well-versed with the realities of life. Her chemistry with Danny is a treat for the viewers and in this continuation saga, she'll deal with the more sinister intentions of the stalker.

Priya Banerjee As Ishita

Rivanah's friend Ishita is a free-spirited girl and she's the one who adds a comic undertone to the story of Hello Mini 2. Though she is well-known for her antics, many times she winds up giving new and much-needed perspectives to Rivanah which helps her to face her problems more boldly. Played by Priya Banerjee, Ishita's character is a vital yet entertaining part of the Hello Mini series.

Mrinal Dutt As Danny Abraham

Rivanah's love interest Danny Abraham played by Mrinal Dutt is a character to adore for his true-to-himself persona. The evolving relationship between Danny and Rivanah is one of the beautiful story arcs that the show captures. In the second season, we see their relationship evolve as they begin with a fresh start after tragedies.

Gaurav Chopra As Aditya Grover

Actor Gaurav Chopra has a meaty role in Hello Mini 2. He plays Ishita's boyfriend Aditya Grover in the story. His character is filled with fun and twists. Sometimes he's mature, the other times he prefers to be a next-door-boy. As the story paces, Aditya's character evolves into a twisted persona.

Vineet Sharma As Inspector Kamble

Inspector Kamble played by Vineet Sharma is a responsible and clever city cop. While Rivanah faces numerous attacks from the stalker, Kamble is the one who comes out as a saviour. Though Vineet has little screen time, he manages to impress everyone with his dashing persona.

The Hello Mini 2 cast is ultimately the soul of this thrilling saga. The storyline is rooted in new and interesting concepts. Also, adding to its thrills and excitement are the relatable Hello Mini 2 characters.

