Hello Mini Season 3 Cast's Vikrant Koul Talks About Working With Actor Suchitra Pillai

Actor Vikrant Koul, who has appeared in films such as Gold with Akshay Kumar and Darbar with Rajnikanth, as well as cameos in films such as Fan and Mardaani, is currently enjoying the success of his new show Hello Mini 3. The show has earned a positive response from the viewers and Vikrant Koul in Hello Mini has gained a lot of praise for his acting abilities. The actor portrays one of the main characters in the series, Argho Chowdhary, and has a fascinating relationship with the female lead, Anuja Joshi. See what Vikrant Koul had to say about his Hello Mini Season 3 cast members.

Vikrant Koul talks about his Hello Mini Season 3 cast

Speaking about working with Suchitra Pillai in Hello Mini, who has often been seen in negative roles, Koul said in a media statement, “I have a very interesting scene with Suchitra Pillai in Season 3, although I shot with her for just one day, I had a lot of fun. I have admired her work right since the iconic Dil Chahta Hai, and I didn’t lose the opportunity to tell her that. She was very kind and warm on the sets and most importantly, she’s an effortless actor which is a treat." Most of Vikrant’s scenes in the series are with Anuja Joshi and the actor also shared his inputs on working with her, “Anuja knows what she is required to bring to the table, she has been playing this character since 3 seasons now and she comes across as a seasoned, hard working actor."

Speaking about his role in the series, Vikrant Koul revealed, “Playing Argho was immensely satisfying. From the briefing stage itself, I knew that he had shades of black and white throughout the season, and as an audience, it will be hard to gauge which side of him you want to trust, because the character arc is so well defined, keeping the suspense element intact. It was challenging to prepare for the part and a lot of fun too. These are the kind of roles that you wish to get to do as an actor and I would like to thank Goldie Sir and Shradha Behl Ma’am for keeping their faith in me, Arjun for being an amazing easy director who let me do my thing, Casting Director Priyata Dixit for seeing me as Argho while casting and our creative director Nandita Anand for putting in a lot of hard work in both season 2 & 3."

