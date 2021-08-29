Helmet To Black Widow; Check Out Indian OTT Releases Anticipated For September 1st Week

Amidst the growing concerns of the ongoing pandemic and new variant, the entertainment industry is resorting to OTT platforms to release films. From big-budgeted to small-budgeted films, streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus are proving to be the front runners in the changing scenario of watching cinema. Although several countries are slowly and strategically relaxing the restrictions on movie theatres, there are still highly awaited films lined up to be released next month, September.

Here is a small list of September first week releases on OTT platforms in India that you need to add to your watch list. Take a look at the Indian OTT releases.

1. Helmet

The satirical comedy is brought by debutant director Satram Ramani starring Pranutan Bahl, Aparshakti Khurana, Anurita Jha, Ashish Verma and more. The movie will revolve around the story of three friends conducting a heist on a truck loaded with condoms. The situation gives birth to an idea of selling condoms and making a business out of it. The film is set to be released on ZEE5 on September 3.

2. Black Widow

One of the highly awaited Marvel movies, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow made a lot of buzz with its international release. Indian fans were eagerly awaiting its release in India. The action-packed spy thriller is set to be released on Disney Plus in India in multiple regional languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie will focus on the story of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow's past.

3. Cinderella

Camila Cabello's Cindrella is another highly awaited film that will be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 3. The movie follows a modern-day Cinderella, played by debutant actor Camila Cabello, and her journey to put her ambitions on the top priority. The movie will also feature actors like Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan.

4. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel Cinematic Universe's first-ever Asian Superhero, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be released on Disney Plus on September 3. The movie will be available in English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages. The movie features actors like Simu Liu, in the titular role, Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu‑wai and Fala Chen.

5. Money Heist

The highly awaited thriller series Money Heist Season 5 Volume 1 is all set to premiere on September 3. The final act of La Casa de Papel will be released on Netflix with five episodes while the remaining five will be dropped on December 3. Season 5 will see actors like Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero, Itziar Ituno, Jaime Lorente and Esther Acebo.

IMAGE- SHANG-CHI & BLACK WIDOW TWITTER & APARSHAKTI KHURANA IG