Here Is The Reason Why 'Aisha' Was Not Reprised In 'Cobra Kai' Season 3

There was a lot of hype around the release of Cobra Kai, when it was announced that the show would premier on January 1. However, this season is different for the fans of this show who have followed it right from the start. The show has a number of major characters, all of which bring their own element in the premise of the show. But in this season, fans would have noticed that one of the major characters Aisha has been missing in this season. Here is the reason why her character has not been brought back.

Why did Aisha leave Cobra Kai?

Nichole Brown, who has played the role of Aisha in this series, had announced in 2019 in her Instagram story that she would not be returning as Aisha in Cobra Kai season 3. This news left a lot of the fans shocked and disappointed, as her character is a regular one in the series. Anyone who has watched this latest season, which aired a few days ago, would know the story presented with the exit of Aisha’s character. It is revealed in the episodes that Aisha’s parents moved her to a private school after the big fight that erupted between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do, and her parents put their house to sale.

In her Instagram story, Nichole also added that the reason behind Aisha’s exclusion was because there was no place for her role in the script. As revealed in Pop Sugar, the executive producer of the show John Hurwitz has hinted at a possible return of her character. He said that the series has already been renewed for a fourth season and there is a “long story left to tell”. It means that in a silver lining, the character of Aisha might be brought back in the story and Brown will be called back to play the role.

Cobra Kai was first picked up by Youtube Red, but was then acquired by Netflix. Since then, the series has been gaining even more popularity. With Cobra Kai season 3 having been released, details on the work on the fourth season of the show are awaited.

