'The Sleepover' Cast: All You Need To Know About The Cast Of The Action Flick

The Sleepover is an action-comedy film released recently on August 21, 2020. The movie has been directed by Trish Sie. The film is bankrolled by Mickey Liddel and Pete Shiliamon. The movie is about a group of friends who find themselves in between adrenaline-filled and high-octane sequence of events. The movie was announced in August last year after which the shoot for the same began. The movie was recently released on the OTT streaming platform, Netflix. Here is all you need to know about the star cast of the movie.

The Sleepover Cast

Sadie Stanley as Clancy

Sadie is an American actor who began her career as a child actor in the Disney film, Kim Possible. She will also be seen in the movie, Let Us In. She was also seen in the shows, The Golbergs and Game Shakers.

In this movie, she essays the role of Clancy who is an awkward school girl. She has strict parents who occasionally ground her. The film has her along with her friends in the middle of a crime scene.

Ken Marino as Ron

Ken is an American actor, director, comedian, and screenwriter. He was seen in the comedy series, The State. He was also seen in movies like Marry Me, Party Down and Burning Love.

In this movie, he plays Clancy's father, Ron. He is a doting, but a controlling parent to his daughter. He timely comes in for rescuing the children when they get in the middle of a crime scene.

Cree Cicchino as Mim

Cree is an American actor who began her career as a child actor in the show, Game Shakers. She also played Marisol Fuentes in the Netflix series Mr. Iglesias. She was also seen in the series, Me Myself and I.

In this movie, she plays Mim who is Clancy's best friend. She is Clancy's partner-in-crime in most of their adventures.

Karla Souza as Jay

She is known to play the role of Laurel Castillo in the crime series, How To Get Away With Murder. In the film, she plays the role of Jay. She unknowingly ends up helping the kids to escape from the crime scene.

