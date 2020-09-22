'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Here Is The Upcoming Twist In Hope & Thomas’ Lives

The CBS show, The Bold and the Beautiful's spoilers will soon see Thomas Forrester feeling guilty about influencing Hope Logan. After Thomas gets his thoughts back on track, Hope goves him credit for battling his inner demons. The two engage in a brief and important chat, making new plans for their life.

Also Read: Is Sally Leaving 'The Bold And The Beautiful'? Everything You Need To Know About It

Thomas tries to influence Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also reveal that this was not the first time that Thomas tried to influence Hope. He wanted to give Douglas Forrester the 'best mother' which the latter yearned for which he was convinced would be Hope. But this was not the only thing which Thomas' 'villians' craved for.

He also tried to convince Hope of being in a romantic relationship with him so that the trio could start a family together. Thomas tried some desperate means to convince Hope for the same, even using his own son, Douglas in the process.

Also Read: Kojak' & 'Knots Landing' Star Kevin Dobson Passes Away At The Age Of 77

Thomas and Hope engage in a favourable chat

The spoilers also reveal that after Thomas was exposed on his wedding day. He had to leave Los Angeles to get his thoughts clear. The time helped Thomas to get his thoughts back on track. He also gets the needed reality check that he has disappointed Hope a great deal. He also tries to give attention to Steffy Forrester since the latter's return.

The Bold And The Beautiful spoilers also reveal that Hope has observed Thomas in the past few days and sees that he has made some progress in his behaviour. She lauds him further for battling his inner demons courageously and getting over his obsession. Thomas and Hope will soon have a brief chat about their past. Hope also discusses Thomas' 'demons and obsessions' making him realize that he also manipulated his own son to get what he desires.

The conversation results in a favourable outcome with Thomas and Hope also discussing their new 'co-parenting' plans. On the other hand, Thomas gets worried about Steffy's behaviour who starts having a downward spiral. Hope also lashes out at Liam Spencer who continues with his obession over Steffy and Dr. John Finn Finnegan.

Also Read: LeBron James' $39 Million Mansion Purchase Could Confirm His Permanent Move To The Lakers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.