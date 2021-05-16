Here's Why 'Friends' Show Faces Criticism By Fans Amid Excitement Over Reunion Episode

The producers of the much-awaited FRIENDS Reunion are at the centre of a race row after failing to cast any black actors. Earlier this week, the six key FRIENDS cast mates shared the teaser, along with revealing when FRIENDS Reunion would be released. Broadcaster HBO also announced the list of celebrity guests stars, including Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani activist for female education, and the Korean pop band BTS. However, following the announcement, netizens were quick to criticise the producers for a lack of diversity.

The programme is directed and produced by British TV executive Ben Winston. The guest list includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai. Following the announcement, several internet users noted that even the original Friends' only black character - Ross's girlfriend Dr Charlie Wheeler, played by Aisha Tyler - will not feature in the reunion.

While one fan wrote, “After convincing us that NYC has no black or brown people in it for ten seasons, they issue a reunion with 25 celebs and somehow evade finding a single black person”. Another added, “Friends reunion! So many new friends! None of 'em Black!' and 'It's been 17 years & y'all still haven't made any black friends?”. “Damn not one Black person, not even any of Ross’ token efforts, from past shows!! Guess I don’t have to feel any FOMO (psst I actually didn’t anyway)! Do you ‘Friends’ I’ll wait for the Living Single reunion,” added third.

Friends reunion! So many new friends! None of 'em Black! https://t.co/LI5n0Bo0cF — Mike Brown (@YoMikeBrown) May 15, 2021

I am not kidding. They are making a Friends reunion episode for HBO and they published a list of 600 guest stars that it will have and none of them is Black. https://t.co/cRoPBnqwB8 — Antiflu Action (@nairaxev) May 14, 2021

And all the original members are executive producers for the reunion so you all have input! No one has built a relationship with a black person at all? Crazy.....or is it. #FRIENDSREUNION @JenniferAnnistn @CourteneyCox @LisaKudrow @Matt_LeBlanc @MatthewPerry @DavidSchwimmer — Kurtis (@IAmTHREATacular) May 14, 2021

I thought the friends reunion would be a special episode where we get a look at the character’s lives now but idk what this is anymore and I’m not curious to know. Also no black person involved so that’s on brand for them — Will (@critiquehf) May 14, 2021

Lol and people wonder why I say Friends is too white for me. Can’t even get a black person for the reunion show 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/J8UjX6hxuF — 𝓤𝓷𝓬𝓵𝓮 𝓑𝓲𝓵𝓵 (@WillBchillin) May 14, 2021

Damn even the Friends reunion decided to stay extremely white. They didn’t even bring their only black cast member back — Desiree Middlebrook (@desiwiththewine) May 14, 2021

Friends: The Reunion: We still can't find black people in NYC pic.twitter.com/phzbB56FW9 — Miss Frizzle's Bus (@SceneByAshlix) May 14, 2021

Friends reunion on May 27th... there's no black people in the show tho — Precision (@mtlpurps) May 14, 2021

FRIENDS Reunion to release on May 27

Meanwhile, FRIENDS Reunion is slated to release on May 27 on HBO Max. The original series ended its ten-year run in 2004. Titled as ‘The One Where They Get Back Together’, the FRIENDS Reunion teaser sees the original FRIENDS cast walk together arm-in-arm. As a sombre instrumental version of The Rembrandts’ tune plays out, the 6 friends appear to be strolling down the now-iconic Stage 24 at Warner Bros’ Studio. Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc’s familiar outlines silhouette against the greying path before the 40-sec teaser fades to black.

IMAGE: Instagram

