Last Updated:

Here's Why 'Friends' Show Faces Criticism By Fans Amid Excitement Over Reunion Episode

following the release of the trailer, the producers of the much-awaited 'FRIENDS Reunion' are at the centre of race row after failing to cast any black actors.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Friends reunion

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM


The producers of the much-awaited FRIENDS Reunion are at the centre of a race row after failing to cast any black actors. Earlier this week, the six key FRIENDS cast mates shared the teaser, along with revealing when FRIENDS Reunion would be released. Broadcaster HBO also announced the list of celebrity guests stars, including Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani activist for female education, and the Korean pop band BTS. However, following the announcement, netizens were quick to criticise the producers for a lack of diversity. 

The programme is directed and produced by British TV executive Ben Winston. The guest list includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai. Following the announcement, several internet users noted that even the original Friends' only black character - Ross's girlfriend Dr Charlie Wheeler, played by Aisha Tyler - will not feature in the reunion.

While one fan wrote, “After convincing us that NYC has no black or brown people in it for ten seasons, they issue a reunion with 25 celebs and somehow evade finding a single black person”. Another added, “Friends reunion! So many new friends! None of 'em Black!' and 'It's been 17 years & y'all still haven't made any black friends?”. “Damn not one Black person, not even any of Ross’ token efforts, from past shows!! Guess I don’t have to feel any FOMO (psst I actually didn’t anyway)! Do you ‘Friends’ I’ll wait for the Living Single reunion,” added third. 

READ | Jennifer Aniston 'fully vaccinated', says 'extremely lucky & privileged to have access'

FRIENDS Reunion to release on May 27 

Meanwhile, FRIENDS Reunion is slated to release on May 27 on HBO Max. The original series ended its ten-year run in 2004. Titled as ‘The One Where They Get Back Together’, the FRIENDS Reunion teaser sees the original FRIENDS cast walk together arm-in-arm. As a sombre instrumental version of The Rembrandts’ tune plays out, the 6 friends appear to be strolling down the now-iconic Stage 24 at Warner Bros’ Studio. Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc’s familiar outlines silhouette against the greying path before the 40-sec teaser fades to black.

READ | ‘FRIENDS’ Reunion teaser marks return of FRIENDS cast with release date & guest stars

IMAGE: Instagram 

READ | 'FRIENDS' Reunion teaser: Berserk fans express excitement, say 'can't get enough of it'
READ | 'Reunite Only After...': Mumbai Police issues FRIENDS-inspired COVID-19 advisory

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT