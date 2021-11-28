'Hiccups And Hookups' Star Lara Dutta Talks About Real & Reel Mother-daughter Relationship

Lara Dutta has been garnering praises for her 'modern stree' avatar in Lionsgate India's Hiccups and Hookups, which charts the tumultuous tale of the 'unfiltered' Rao family. Lara's character Vasudha comes across as an uber-cool and unfiltered mother, who has a transparent relationship with her teenage daughter Kavanya, played by Shinnova. Lara, who's also mother to 9-year-old Saira Bhupati, recently shed light on the relationship that exists between the on-screen mother-daughter duo versus the one she shares with her toddler.

According to ANI, Lara described the reel and real relationships as "very very different", noting that it's another ball game tackling an 18-year-old teenager. Lara also mentioned that although she wants to establish a friendly relationship with her daughter Saira, she doesn't want to dilute her role as a mother.

Lara Dutta on her real vs reel mother-daughter relationship

She noted that although it's very nice to hear that people are bridging the generation gap and becoming best friends, she is not one to dilute her role. “It’s very nice when you hear mothers of teenage girls say that we are not really mother and daughter, we are more like best friends. But I know that when my daughter is a teenager, I don’t want to be her best friend. I want to be her mother. Because if I am her best friend, then who the hell is her mother?”, she mentioned.

She then spoke about Hiccups and Hookups, which also stars Prateik Babbar in a pivotal role, noting that its 'unfiltered sexual content' is simply a reflection of the real world. “We are not saying anything to be bold or make a statement or shock people. The show is talking about very real scenarios which really exist for women across all age groups, whether you are in a relationship or not.”, she added.

Lastly, she shed light on the 'refreshing' content in today's time, which headlines a "40 something actress playing a 40 something protagonist”. Meanwhile, her latest show started streaming on Lionsgate Play from November 26. The show is helmed by Hum Tum and Fanaa fame Kunal Kohli and comes as the official Indian adaptation of Lionsgate’s own US show, Casual.

