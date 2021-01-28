High School Musical's Monique Coleman Explains Her Character Taylor's Signature Headbands

On January 26, 2021, High School Musical star Monique Coleman, revealed the reason behind her character Taylor McKessie’s signature headbands. While speaking to Business Insider, the actor opened up about the inability of the crew to style her black hair for her 2006’s iconic show. The 40-year-old actor spoke to the outlet in honour of her film High School Musical 2 and High School Musical 3: Senior Year’s 20th anniversary on January 20, 2021.

Monique Coleman says the HSM cast were 'lucky' for crew's responsiveness

Monique said that they have grown in the entertainment industry and that they have also grown in representation and in terms of understanding the needs of an African American actor. She continued that the truth is that they had done her hair ‘very poorly’ in the front. According to the actor, the wardrobe crew’s inability to style black hair and short deadlines led her to get an easier solution. She said that was to ‘incorporate headbands into her character’, which was appreciated by them.

The 40-year-old actor further stated that Disney and the film’s wardrobe department were indeed open to the actor’s feedback and she and her castmates were ‘lucky’ for their responsiveness. The High School Musical star also discussed the legacy of the popular franchise. She explained that she felt grateful to bring representation at a time where there wasn’t ‘very much’. Reflecting back on the journey, Monique said that her character Taylor is dynamic and smart, especially at a time where often Black girl characters tended to be the ones with an attitude or to be sassy.

She further added that she appreciated that audience didn’t love her character because of that and loved her as she was smart and supportive. Before Obamas became popular, there was Taylor and that they didn’t have people to look up to, she added. Further, the actor said that today she is happy to see the new generation of young artists and that there is more room for people of colour now.

Monique Coleman played Taylor, the captain of East High’s Scholastic Decathlon team in the first film of the franchise. She goes on to study Political Science at Yale University in the third sequel High School Musical 3 in the year 2008.

