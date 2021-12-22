Hilary Duff And Matthew Koma Celebrate 2nd Anniversary; Post Special Moments From Wedding

Hilary Duff, popular for her role in the TV series How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM), celebrated her 2nd wedding anniversary with husband Matthew Koma, on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, she revisited her wedding and shared videos and images from her special day as she celebrated years of togetherness with Koma.

The American singer and actor took to her official Instagram handle to share a group of videos and pictures from her wedding with Matthew Koma. In the first gallery post, Duff added a short clip in which her husband, Matthew, can be seen holding her in his arms. The second shows the couple gazing at their wedding rings. For the third post, she shared a cute video of herself dancing with a kid while in the next few ones, she added more memorable glimpses of her wedding.

'With the guy of my dreams': Hilary Duff posts pics from her wedding

In her Instagram post, Hilary Duff also unveiled a behind the scene picture from her wedding where she was seen getting ready for the ceremony wearing a stunning white dress. In the last picture, the HIMYM actor shared then memorable moment when she walked down the aisle with Matthew Koma.

Captioning the post, Duff wrote, "12.21.19 with the guy of my dreams. Papa bear. Best friend. Good human. That’s all (sic)". Take a look:

Celebrities, fans react to Hilary Duff's post

Numerous celebrities, as well as fans, took to Hilary Duff's latest Instagram post and wished the couple a happy anniversary. Ashley Tisdale, Nikki Lee, Kelsey Deenihan, Ashlee Simpson Ross were among those who dropped in sweet anniversary wishes for the couple.

Reacting to her post, Duff's husband, Matthew Koma wrote, "It was a hell of a pre pandemic party." Take a look at some more comments here:

Matthew Koma dedicates post for Hilary

Hilary Duff's husband, too, penned a cute note ahead of their anniversary in which he recalled the "two years of hypnosis and a good enough coffee game to convince this gem to stay married" to him. He expressed his happiness on how he didn't know what he did right in his last life to have Hilary in his life. Take a look at his post:

(Image: @hilaryduff/Instagram)