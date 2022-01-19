Hilary Duff Reveals She Almost Turned Down Role In HIMYM Reboot 'How I Met Your Father'

After almost eight years pass after the conclusion of How I Met Your Mother, a role reversal has happened through its spiritual sequel. Titled How I Met Your Father, the point of view of the protagonist's narration to the kids is from a mother this time. It is Hilary Duff, who takes over the role of the central protagonist from Josh Radnor, who took on the lead role in HIMYM.

The first two episodes of the series were aired on Tuesday, and there were rave reviews from critics as well as audiences alike. However, as the sitcom continues to conquer hearts, lead actor Hilary Duff revealed that she had almost turned down the offer for the show.

Hilary Duff almost turned down How I Met Your Father

Hilary's first reaction to the How I Met Your Father offer was 'I can't do this," as per her interview on The Hollywood Reporter. The actor had starred in the TV series Younger for six seasons, and was set to work on a spin-off series based on her character Kelsey. She really wished to do it because she really loved her character because it connected with many. Being approached for How I Met Your Father around this time, she said she had been down the 'reboot kind of lane and tried' and that she could not hold up to that. However, the makers insisted that it was not a reboot 'in that sense'. She later got convinced with the idea from the makers and agreed to do the series.

Hilary Duff on her experience filming How I Met Your Father

Hilary has been sharing posts in the run-up to the release. After sharing some behind-the-scenes moments, she revealed that she was 'nervous' about the show. As the show was finally aired, she wrote, "True love is a lot closer than you think!"

In a goofy post after the release of the episodes, she said, "And this is the story of how I met… SOPHIE @himyfonhulu is now streaming, only on @hulu. #thisisthestoryof #himyf"

New episodes will be released every Tuesday. The title of the third episode is The Fixer, while the fourth episode has been titled Dirty Thirty.

Image: Instagram/@hilaryduff