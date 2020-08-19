'Hill Street Blues' Cast Boasts Of Ace Actors Like Daniel J. Travanti And Michael Warren

Hill Street Blues is an interesting crime, drama, mystery series based on the lives and the work of the staff of an inner-city police precinct. Steven Bochco and Michael Kozoll created the series and produced under the banner of MTM Enterprises. The show is known for its gripping plot, interesting characters and suspenseful twists and turns in the story. Know who is a part of the Hill Street Blues cast below.

Hill Street Blues cast

Daniel J. Travanti as Capt. Frank Furillo

American actor Daniel J. Travanti is best known for portraying police chief Frank Furillo in Hill Street Blues (1981–1987) television drama series. He has won a Golden Globe Award from several nominations and two consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for his role in the hit show. Apart from the accolades, the actor also garnered heaps of praise from fans and audiences for his character in the show.

Michael Warren as Officer Bobby Hill

American television actor Michael Warren was well-known for his character as Officer Bobby Hill in the hit series. The actor’s role was loved by fans and critics and he also went on to get nominated at several award shows. Post the show, the actor went on to star in several films and television shows.

Bruce Weitz as Sgt. Mick Belker

Bruce Peter Weitz is well-known for his role as Sgt. Michael "Mick" Belker in the series. For his appearance in the show, the actor also received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 1984. The actor then appeared in movies such as 'Deep Impact.' His television roles include 'NYPD Blue,' 'The West Wing' and 'Highlander,' as well as a recurring role on the 'General Hospital' soap.

James Sikking as Lt. Howard Hunter

James Sikking, who essayed the role of Lt. Howard Hunter, garnered praise from fans and netizens for his role. In addition to the hit show, the actor is also known for his appearance in the ABC sitcom 'Doogie Howser, M.D.' His films include 'Star Trek III: The Hunt for Spock,' 2005 'Fever Pitch' and 2008 'Made of Honor' romantic comedy.

Hill Street Blues cast supporting actors:

Joe Spano as Lt. Henry Goldblume in Hill Street Blues

Taurean Blacque as Det. Neal Washington in Hill Street Blues

Kiel Martin as Detective J.D. LaRue in Hill Street Blues

Betty Thomas as Officer Lucy Bates in Hill Street Blues

Charles Haid as Officer Andrew Renko in Hill Street Blues

Veronica Hamel as Joyce Davenport in Hill Street Blues

