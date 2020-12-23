'His Dark Materials' To Be Renewed For Its Final Season; Read Details

The second season of His Dark Materials is set to end soon, and the news of a third season is already out. The series which is based on Philip Pullman’s trilogy of the same name will be renewed for a third and final season. Read further ahead to know more about the show.

His Dark Materials renewed for a third and final season

Just six days earlier, as the second season of His Dark Materials comes to an end, the makers of the show have announced a third and final season. The show which is based on Philip Pullman’s trilogy with the same title will have a third season based on the third part of the book series, The Amber Spyglass. The show which is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO

As per Hollywood Reporter, the third season will have eight episodes. The second season follows Lyra, who is from a different world, on a journey to an abandoned city where she meets Will, someone from this world who also has a troubled past. The cast includes Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka and Simone Kirby. Its production will kick off in 2021 at Cardiff, Wales.

Francesca Orsi who is the Executive VP of HBO Programming said in a statement, according to PTI, that the channel is looking forward for this new and final chapter of the show.

She said, “Bringing Phillip Pullman's epic, intricate, and culturally resonant body of work to television has been a tremendous privilege. We thank our incredible partners at the BBC and the entire Bad Wolf team, led by the indefatigable Jane Tranter, for their exceptional work on the first two seasons. We look forward to completing the trilogy with this final chapter in Lyra's journey”.

BBC Drama commissioning editor from Wales, Ben Irving mentioned how the series has brought together people from various ages together on the BBC One and BBC iPlayer platforms. He said, “We are thrilled that they will be able to continue their journey in the third series of this beautifully realized drama. Our thanks to our partners at HBO and the dedicated creative team at Bad Wolf for making a landmark series that will continue to be watched and enjoyed on the BBC for years to come.”

