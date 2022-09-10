Hollywood Extends Support To 'The Rings Of Power' Star Ismael Cruz After Racist Backlash

Actor Ismael Cruz Córdova recently became the first Latino elf to grace the Lord of the Rings saga in Prime Video's Tolkien-based prequel, The Rings of Power. Though his role has been praised by critics & some fans, not everyone is being supportive of Ismael as he has currently been fighting some racist slurs online. Not only did Córdova receive harsh comments online, but earlier, co-star Sophia Nomvete, who plays Princess Disa the dwarf, also faced the backlash.

Amid this tough time, Hollywood has come out in support of The Rings Of Power cast. On a Sept. 6 episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg, the moderator, blasted out viewers for refusing to include Black actors in their dream programmes. Goldberg said,

"They don't exist in the real world. You know that there are no dragons. There are no hobbits. And there are critics that are saying they were 'too woke' by adding diverse characters. Are you telling me Black people can't be fake people too? Is that what you're telling me?"

He further added, "We would like to see as many people represented in fantasy as exist. All of y'all who have problems because there are Black hobbits, get a job! Get a job! Go find yourself, because you are focused on the wrong stuff."

CRITICS SLAM CASTING IN ‘LORD OF THE RINGS,’ ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’: #TheView co-hosts react to criticism of the #TheRingsOfPower and #HouseoftheDragon series casting diverse characters. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/4XrGBJQspt — The View (@TheView) September 6, 2022

Earlier, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd extended support for the cast of the new show on social media. The four of them uploaded a pic on Twitter and wrote, "You all are welcome here." The t-shirt they wore had illustrations of the ears of several characters in a spectrum of skin tones.

The Rings of Power cast issues statement against the racist backlash

In order to stand in solidarity with their castmates of colour against the relentless racism, the makers also recently released a statement. The statement read, "We, the cast of ‘Rings of Power,’ stand together in absolute solidarity and against the relentless racism, threats, harassment, and abuse some of our castmates of colour are being subjected to on a daily basis. We refuse to ignore it or tolerate it."

We stand in solidarity with our cast. #YouAreAllWelcomeHere pic.twitter.com/HLIQdyqLmr — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) September 7, 2022

Image: Twitter/@archiverop