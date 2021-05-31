'Home Town' Stars Erin And Ben Napier Welcome Their Second Daughter; See Post

Erin and Ben Napier have become parents for the second time as they welcomed their second daughter. The former shared the news in an Instagram post and revealed other details about the little one’s arrival. Scroll further to know all the details that they had to share.

Home Town stars Erin and Ben Napier welcome their second daughter

The popularl couple Erin and Ben Napier of HGTV series Home Town fame have welcomed their second daughter. Erin took to her Instagram on May 30, 2021, and made the announcement. She shared a picture of three polaroid snaps, one of which was a silhouette shot as Erin leaned over the newborn who was lying on the bed, wrapped up and warm in her blanket.

The couple, who also has an elder daughter Helen, has named their younger one Mae, as revealed by Erin in her caption. One of the other pictures that Erin shared was of Mae, as she took a nap swaddled in her blanket that had her name written in a pink thread; while the other was of the baby held cosily by dad Ben. The post has over 229k likes since it was shared with comments full of love for Mae and congratulatory messages for her parents. Take a look at some of them here.

The couple tied the knot in 2008 after they met at the University of Mississippi and welcomed their firstborn Helen in January 2018. Ben announced that they were soon going to welcome their second daughter in a video on his Instagram account on April 11, 2021. It featured archive footage from Helen’s birth and some of their adorable moments together and Ben wrote with it, “…I would’ve been happy with just the 2 of us, or just the 3 of us, but I can’t wait to see the 4 of us”.

The Napiers who are elated told People magazine that they were happy to have another baby but they are more excited to see how both the siblings will bond with each other. Mae was born on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 8:23 am. The parents have named her after Erin’s aunt Mae Mae.

Image: Erin Napier Instagram

