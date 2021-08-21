Hong Kong Director Derek Tsang To Helm Netflix's Forthcoming 'Three-Body Problem'

Hong Kong director Derek Tsang, who is known for Better Days, has been roped in to direct and co-executively produce Netflix adaptation of Three-Body Problem. The forthcoming series is based on the trilogy from Chinese Author Liu Cixin's sci-fi trilogy. It will narrate the story of what happens when humanity discovers that human beings are not alone in the universe.

The Netflix's forthcoming sci-fi trilogy hails from Games of Thrones alumni David Benioff and DB Weiss. The duo will also serve as showrunners and executively produce the show under their overall deal with the online streaming giant. Alexander Woo has co-created the series along with the GOT guo and will also serve as executive producer and writer under his deal with the OTT platform.

Bernadette Caulfield, Rian Johnson, Ram Berman, and Nena Rodrigue under T Street Productions, will also be joining others in executively producing the film. The late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, Lin Qi, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder are also credited as executive producers. Hollywood star Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner's production banner, Plan B Entertainment are also serving as executive producers.

Three-Body Problem is said to be a dramatic series that is based on Liu's epic sci-fi trilogy. The first book depicts a tale of Ye Wenjie, who, post her father's death at the hands of the Red Guards during the Cultural Revolution, attempts to help aliens invade Earth with different factions on the planet plan different ways of welcoming the extro-terrestrials. Initially, the book was serialised in Science Fiction World in the year 2006 before it was published in 2008. The upcoming Netflix film will feature Zhou Dongyu, Jackson Yee, Yin Fang, Huang Jue, Wu Yue, Zhou Ye and Zhang Xinyi and others.

The Oscar-nominated director Tsang's romance crime feature film, Better Days, was nominated for best international feature film at the 93rd Academy Awards after it bagged eight awards at the 39th Hong Kong Film Awards. Tsang made his solo directorial debut with Soul Mate in 2016, that earned him the Best Director Award at the 2017's Hong Kong Film Director's Guild. The Hong Kong director made his acting debut in Hong Kong in the year 2002, made his directorial debut with 2010's Lover's Discourse.

