'Hope Frozen' Review: Director Pailin Wedel Showcases A Tale Of Hope And Loss

Netflix has always tried to challenge the staple form of entertainment and bring about a change in the content that people consume. Netflix is somewhere trying to comprise the bizarre tales of TLC-based shows while also bringing in content for a mainstream audience to become a singular hub for people consuming different content to gravitate to. While some of their ventures do fail and receive major backlash, Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Life Twice documentary is evidently a step in the right direction.

Also read: What time does 'Challenger: The Final Flight' release on Netflix? Read to know the details

Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Life Twice review

Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Life Twice is a PG-13 and 1 hour 20 min documentary (including credits) which has recently dropped on Netflix. While the documentary has been rated PG-13 and the younger audience can watch it, the concepts it deals with are sensitive in nature. The documentary follows a Thai family who lost their two-year-old daughter to a form of brain cancer and has her cryogenically frozen. The premise might sound creepy on the first read but director Pailin Wedel has effectively balanced the psychological and societal aspects of the controversial story.

Also read: Is there going to be a Babysitter 3 on Netflix?

Image courtesy - Hope Frozen Poster (Netflix)

The story follows a family who loses their beloved daughter and sister and the young age of nearly 3 years old. But since her condition and fate was already known to the family, they contact a company in Arizona who agree to cryogenically freeze her remains with the hopes that the science will advance in the future and allow them to reanimate their lost baby girl. Glimpses of the family being questioned for their actions is also showcased throughout the documentary which ultimately does not ask the questions about the morality of cryogenically freezing a 3-year-old's remains, but explores the hope which the family is dangling on.

Also read: What time does Dragon's Dogma release on Netflix? Read to know the details

Yes, the documentary does not have a conclusion since science hasn't advanced enough for people to get reanimated. But it showcases how the little kid named Einz's brain has been kept viable on a cellular level, giving hope for the future. While the practice itself might be questionable to many, the family gets their point across in detail and showcases that letting go of their ward can be especially horrible if they're very young. Overall, the documentary will leave audiences wondering whether the decision taken by the family is either good or bad.

Also read: Bad Boy Billionaires: Details about the legal tussle between Netflix and tainted tycoons

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.