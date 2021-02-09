Horimiya Episode 6 Release Date And Spoilers; Know When The Latest Episode Comes Out

Horimiya has been out for only a few weeks but the show has received a lot of love from the anime community. The high school romance anime has been getting consistently high ratings each episode and has attracted a lot of viewers. Read on to find out when the next episode of Horimiya comes out.

Horimiya episode 6 release date and spoilers

Horimiya episode 6 is set to release on February 13, 2021. Some countries may have the release date of 14th due to time differences. The show will come out on at 10:30 pm EST. Make sure you're ready on 13th to catch Horimiya live. You can watch the show on the anime streaming services Funimation and AnimeLab. New episodes are released every week for as long as the season lasts. The popular streaming service Hulu also has the rights to stream Horimiya if you don't have access to the above anime streaming services.

The anime comes out with English subtitles since the English dub of the show hasn't been released yet. You can also check out the manga if you like the show. As of now, there are no Horimiya episode 6 spoilers but take a look at the episode 5 recap below. You can also watch the anime for free on Funimation a week after it comes out with ads. If you want to subscribe Funimation plans start at 5.99 USD per month and give access to thousands of anime from their library.

Horimiya Episode 5 Recap

Horimiya follows the story of Kyoko Hori and Izumi Miyamura, the main characters of the show. Hori is a popular friendly girl from her school who everyone likes. Hori has a very busy life as she has to take care of her younger brother at home while both her parents are out working. Izumi is an anime fanboy(as the Japanese call it, an otaku) who is introverted and mostly stays to himself. He is a loner and enjoys being on his own but he struggles with his schoolwork. Hori and Izumi form an unlikely friendship and they realise that there is much more to life than just school and work.

Episode 5 of Horimiya is titled 'I can't say it out loud' and the title of very apt. In this episode, Hori and Izumi realise their romantic feelings for each other. They don't say it out loud but their actions are enough to portray their affections towards each other.

