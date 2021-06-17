'Hospital Playlist' Season 2 Episode 1 Release Time: Know More About The Popular K-drama

Shin Won-Ho's Hospital Playlist 2's release has been highly anticipated among viewers especially since the success of the Korean medical drama's first season. The show follows the lives of five doctors in their late 30s who have been best friends since they studied together in college. Lee Ik-jun, Ahn Jeong-won, Kim Jun-wan, Yang Seok-hyeong and Chae Song-hwa are currently assistants in their current fields. The five doctors are very different from each other but continue to look out for one another. The first episode of the series will be releasing on June 17, 2021, on Netflix. So, what is Hospital Playlist 2 episode 1 release time and where can one watch it?

What is Hospital Playlist 2 episode 1 release time?

The first season of Hospital Playlist introduced the audience to, played by the characters. It included 12 episodes that aired from March 2020 to May 2020. In the previous season, the final episode brought several cliffhangers for the audience as all five friends were left with major decisions and choices to make. Lee Ik-Jun played by Jo Jung-suk confesses his feelings for Chae Song-hwa, played by Jeon Mi-do.

As the latter asks for more time to ponder on the confession, the audience was left wondering whether romance would blossom between the two characters. Yang Seok-hyung, played by Ahn Eun-jin, receives a call from his ex-wife. The doctor chooses to take his wife's call shooting down Chu Min-ha's offer to join him for dinner. For the unversed, Chu Min-ha was seen pursuing the former throughout the first season of the web series.

Kim Jun-wan who is in a long-distance relationship with his girlfriend is left stunned when the ring he sends to her gets returned to him. Lee Ik-sun, Kim Jun-wan's girlfriend, moves to the United Kingdom. The two face several ups and downs in their relationship due to the long distance. In a sudden twist and a major surprise for the audience, Ahn Jeong-won and Jang Gyeo-ul share their first kiss, when he realises that he is attracted to her. He, therefore, must leave his wishes of becoming a priest.

Hospital Playlist 2 release time in Korea is 9 pm KST. The 12 episodes of the series will be streaming on Netflix. In the US, the Kdrama web series will be available to watch at 8 am EST and 5 am PST in Los Angeles. In India, the series will be released at 5:30 pm IST.

Image: Still from Hospital Playlist

