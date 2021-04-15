'Hospital Playlist Season 2' Makers Confirm Release In June, Begin Script Reading

TvN’s hit medical drama series Hospital Playlist is currently gearing up for its much-awaited premiere of the second season in the month of June 2021, reported Soompi. According to the report, in the month of January, the cast and crew of the drama reunited for the first script reading of its season two. Hospital Playlist cast includes Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung and Jeon Mi Do as the main characters. Hospital Playlist season 2 release date is June 17 at 9 pm. KST.

Hospital Playlist 2 releasing in the month of June

Meanwhile, the list of supporting actors includes Kim Hae Sook, Jung Moon Sung, Shin Hyun Bin, Kwak Sun Young, Ahn Eun Jin, Moon Tae Yoo, Choi Young Joon and Ha Yoon Kyung. The medical drama which began in 2020, will revolve around the lives of five doctors who are best friends. It will depict the everyday lives of the people at the hospital.

Several behind-the-scenes pictures and videos of Hospital Playlist season 2 script reading have surfaced on the internet. As child actor Kim Jun didn’t stay for the script reading, the other actors make sure to greet him before he leaves the venue. Jung Kyung Ho appears to be amused to see his growth. One can see him exclaiming that the connection from the first season might ‘seem unnatural’. Jo Jung Suk, who plays the character of Kim Jun’s father, Woo Joo, sees him off and says, “see you at filming!” and hugs him adorably.

During the reading session, director Shin Won Ho tells the cast members that ‘the simple and everyday stories’ that they have told until now ‘will be drawn out with even more warmth and depth’. Showing their perfect synchronization with their characters, the actors begin the reading in order to improve their chemistry. According to the outlet, the K-drama’s production team stated that ‘it will be worth looking forward to the upgraded real chemistry of director Shin Won Ho, writer Lee Woo Jung and the actors.

As soon as TvN’s BTS video hit the internet, many fans of the K-drama started trending ‘#HospitalPlaylist’ on Twitter. Several fans shared the snaps and expressed their excitement. A fan commented that ‘finally they have a date to save, fast forward to June’ with a blue heart. Another one wrote, “What a good way to kickstart our day” with a string of emoticons.

PAUSE!! #HospitalPlaylist Season 2 is really here and it's going to air on June 17th!!!



AAHHHH we finally have a date to save, fast forward to June ðŸ˜­ðŸ’™ pic.twitter.com/b0CZr7BTK5 — kdrama's diary (@kdramasdiary) April 15, 2021

Finally!!! Our lacking 5 looking great huhu what a good way to kickstart our dayðŸ˜­ Mark your calendars, yuljems! #HospitalPlaylistS2 is comingâœ¨#HospitalPlaylist #HospitalPlaylist2 pic.twitter.com/KdgtCMjdAT — valâµ ðŸŒ· (@ikjunsflower) April 15, 2021

#HospitalPlaylist



im crying, uju really grew up so fast ðŸ˜­



script reading script reading

season 1 season 2 pic.twitter.com/3F3Bpbtgrp — `alexâºâº #HospitalPlaylistS2 (@chixjieun) April 15, 2021

#HospitalPlaylist season 2 reportedly airing on the first week of june!! ðŸ¤© pic.twitter.com/UjlIz9Eerj — angel (@kdramadump) April 11, 2021

This feels surreal ðŸ¥° #HospitalPlaylist family



Season 1. Season 2 pic.twitter.com/VJYyEyPeoB — Anin (ì•„ë‹Œ) (@AninGalaxy) April 15, 2021

#HospitalPlaylist



Hospital Playlist ++

Its good to see them again!



First broadcast this June 17!!



They kick off now the promotion there will be more content ðŸ¥°#HospitalPlaylist pic.twitter.com/gyu14HVWKX — Anin (ì•„ë‹Œ) (@AninGalaxy) April 15, 2021

Furthermore, there are a number of popular K-drama releasing this year. The list of upcoming K-dramas in 2021 includes Dear M, My Name, Under Cover, Fly High, Butterfly, Jiri Mountain, She Would Never Know, Taxi Driver, Bossam- Stealing Fate. A few others releasing later this year are Voice 4, Cliffhanger, Moving, Joseon Exorcist, Red Sky, The Silent Sea (Gong Yoo), DP Dog Day, Love Alarm Season 2 and many more.