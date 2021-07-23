'Hostel Daze' Season 2 Review: Series Evokes College Life Nostalgia Among Netizens

The Viral Fever production's series Hostel Daze managed to take the OTT platforms by storm after its premiere in 2019. Heeding the fans' demands, TVF and Amazon Prime Video brought back the show by announcing its second season. Released on July 23, Hostel Daze Season 2 is already creating a major stir on social media. Take a look at what the fans had to say about the second season.

Hostel Daze Season 2 Review

Following the teaser drop of the second season by lead actor Adarsh Gourav, fans had been eagerly anticipating the first episode. As soon as the first episode was released on Amazon Prime Video, ardent fans were quick to watch it and leave their feedback on social media. Directed by Amir Musanna, the show received generally positive feedback, however, some fans had different views.

One fan took to Twitter to write, "I thought second season won't be as good as season 1 Lekin bhaiiisaab Season 2 is Zeher" while another chimed in declaring that they are ready to binge-watch the entire second season. One fan rated the season four out of five stars and complimented the entire team for its story and cast. There were several fans who believed that the show was not everyone's piece of cake writing, "Hostel Daze is not for everyone. It's for those who enjoyed/enjoying Hostel Life, they Can totally relate that."

There is dialogue in #HostelDazeseason2 end me ladki hero se he pate hai...or mai bi koe salman se kam nae hu .... megastar for reason @Shubhamgaur09 @BeingSalmanKhan — being_devil (@abhishekmithar3) July 23, 2021

Depicting the story of four friends staying hostel, the drama brought back memories of several young watchers who thanked the show for its realistic portrayal of students. One fan admitted to almost crying after reliving his memories from his college life. Another fan chime in saying that TVF did not just create a drama but several emotions writing, "This series is not just a series it's an emotion for all hostelers."

@TheViralFever TVF is creating emotions not just series. Someone please give me my college life back. Thank u tvf for these series. #HostelDazeseason2 — dark.soul (@darksou75448051) July 23, 2021

Dissapoint with only 4 episodes — Gaurav Kothari (@Gaurav_kothari_) July 23, 2021

More on Hostel Daze season 2

The TVF series is created by Saurabh Khanna and Abhishek Yadav, and saw actors from the first season reprising their roles. The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav portrayed the role of Ankit along with Nikhil Vijay as Jatin, Luv as Chirag Bansal, Ahsaas Channa As Akanksha, Shubham Gaur as Rupesh and more.

