'House Of The Dragon' Cast: Know About The Characters Of 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel

House of the Dragon is an upcoming American fantasy drama television series created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal for HBO. It is a prequel to the television series Game of Thrones and is based on Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood. The series is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen. Here is everything you need to know about the cast of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon cast

Paddy Considine

House of the Dragon characters includes Viserys I Targaryen, which would be portrayed on screen by Paddy Considine. Viserys I Targaryen is the king of Westeros and was chosen by a council of lords to succeed Jaehaerys Targaryen as the king. Paddy is an English actor, director, screenwriter and is most popularly known for his versatile portrayals of antiheroes and emotionally vulnerable characters. He has received many awards and nominations, including two British Academy Film Awards, three Evening Standard British Film Awards, British Independent Film Awards, and a Silver Lion for Best Short Film at the 2007 Venice Film Festival. His works include Doctor Sleep, Dead Man's Shoes, My Summer of Love, Submarine among many others.

Olivia Cooke

House of the Dragon cast has English actor Olivia Cooke portraying the character of Alicent Hightower, the Queen of Westeros. She would play the daughter of Otto Hightower, Viserys' second wife, and Rhaenyra's stepmother who has children of her own with Viserys. Olivia is most well-known for her starring role as Emma Decody in the A&E drama-thriller series Bates Motel and as Becky Sharp in the period drama miniseries Vanity Fair. Her other popular works include Sound of Metal, The Limehouse Golem, Thoroughbreds, and Ready Player One.

Matt Smith

Actor Matt Smith would be seen as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon, who is an experienced warrior and dragon rider, Rhaenyra's uncle, and Viserys' younger brother. He is best known for his roles as the eleventh incarnation of the Doctor in the BBC series Doctor Who and Prince Philip in the Netflix series The Crown, the latter of which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. His films include Lost River, Patient Zero, Charlie Says, His House, Last Night in Sobo among others.

Rhys Ifans

The cast of House of the Dragon will feature Rhys Ifans playing the role of Otto Hightower, Alicent's father, the Hand of the King, who serves Viserys and the realm. Rhys is a Welsh actor-producer and musician. He is known for his portrayal of characters such as Spike in Notting Hill, Jed Parry in Enduring Love, Eyeball Paul in Kevin & Perry Go Large, and Dr. Curt Connors / The Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man.

Steve Toussaint

Steve Toussaint would play the role of Corlys Velaryon, the lord of House Velaryon, also known as The Sea Snake, and the most renowned seafarer of Westeros. The British actor is most popularly known for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Judge Dredd, and Shooting Dogs. His other popular works include Waking The Dead, CSI: Miami, Circus, New Tricks among others.

Image: House of the Dragon Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.