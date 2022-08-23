'House Of The Dragon' Director Defends 'childbirth' Scene In Ep 1; 'In Medieval Times...'

House of the Dragon, a spinoff of the American fantasy drama television series Game Of Thrones, began streaming on HBO Max (and Disney+ Hotstar in India) on 21 August 2022. Game of Thrones' enchantment and visual spectacle is already being recreated in the House of the Dragon. Film critics have been raving over the new spin-off series based on George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, but there is a particular scene that generated a lot of mixed reactions from the netizens and even GoT fans.

House of the Dragon's 'childbirth' scene has netizens talking

The scene in question involved King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke). The maester alerts the king that there are issues as the queen is about to give birth to the new heir and they can only save the child if they tear the queen's womb and may end up killing her. The scene shows a bloody and brutal birthing scene, interspersed with visuals of violence from the celebration tourney being held at the same time.

A Twitter user wrote, "Can we talk about Queen Aemma's "childbirth" and the horrors that came with it? Her face when she realized what was gonna be done to her and during the process was heartbreaking. She did NOT deserve all that." Another user tweeted, "Men would sooner see the realm burn than letting a woman ascend the iron throne. Art reflecting life in #HouseoftheDragon, especially with what happens to the wife in childbirth (sic)".

House of the Dragon's director defends 'childbirth' scene in Ep 1

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the show's director Miguel Sapochnik defended the scene.

"We felt that was an interesting way to explore the fact that for a woman in medieval times, giving birth was violence. It’s as dangerous as it gets. You have a 50/50 chance of making it. Many women didn’t. If given the choice, the father would choose the child over the mother as a cesarean would kill you. It was an extremely violent part of life," Sapochnik said.

"We have a number of births in the show and basically decided to give them different themes and explore them from different perspectives the same way I did for a bunch of battles on Thrones, where each time I tried to put a different spin on each so it wasn’t just doing the same thing, as I don’t think putting a bunch of violence onscreen for the sake of violence does any good in the world," he noted.

