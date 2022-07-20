House Of The Dragon: Makers Drop BTS Clip Teasing Riveting Plotline Of GoT Prequel Series

The prominent American fantasy drama series, Game of Thrones ended in 2019. Ever since the conception of Game Of Thrones’ prequel House Of The Dragon was announced, fans have been excited to know any new details of the highly anticipated fantasy show. The makers of the forthcoming series have been sharing teasers and posters in order to keep its audience intact. To peak the interest of GoT fanatics, the makers have now shared a BTS clip teasing an interesting plotline of the GoT prequel series.

On July 19, HBO dropped a new featurette for House of the Dragon titled 'A New Reign'. In the video, the showrunners Miguel Sapochnik, Ryan J. Condal and book series creator George R. R. Martin were seen talking about what the prequel series is all about.

George R. R. Martin said,

"I’m excited, it's always a little apprehensive when you turn your baby over to foster parents but I’m involved in this. It’s great to have Ryan, who’s a great writer, and someone who really knew my world. He’s going to do his best to remain faithful to it." Further hailing Sapochnik, Martin said, "I knew Miguel Sapochnik was an amazing director. He’d won an Emmy and done some of our best episodes. There’s always a little suspense but I think I’m in good hands with Ryan and Miguel."

Makers drop BTS clip of House Of The Dragon

The video gave a glimpse of the shooting of House of The Dragon in huge sets, valleys and the ocean. The clip featured dragons flying above the castle, how the war that the audience will witness in the upcoming season was shot and more. In the video, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen was seen standing with many broken swords laid on the stairs on each side, while it also had a small glimpse of Prince Daemon Targaryen.

The writer and executive producer of the series, Ryan J. Condal explained what made him so excited about the project. He stated, "George and his writing was a huge influence on me. It’s an incredible feeling to achieve my dream job. You get that great call which is the thing that every writer is hoping for. And you’re happy for a few seconds... and then you realize the responsibility that’s on your shoulders."

"The idea of going back to Westeros was almost too much of a challenge. You have to start by respecting it, you can’t start by doing differently for different’s sake... realizing what worked in Thrones and what didn’t. What do we want to better? How do we want to evolve?", added Miguel Sapochnik, showrunner, executive producer, and director.



House of the Dragon takes place two centuries before the War of the Five Kings, focusing on the Dance of the Dragons. The show is based on George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, along with the novella The Princess and the Queen and the novelette The Rogue Prince.

The series is expected to begin with Aegon Targaryen's conquest. It may consist of the brief accounting of the conquest when Aegon 1 had come to Westeros along with his sister-wives Visenya and Rhaenys and had successfully brought six out of the seven kingdoms under the Targaryen rule.

Image: Instagram/@houseofthedragonhbo