'House Of The Dragon': Miguel Sapochnik Quits As Co-showrunner; THIS Director Steps In

Co-showrunner and director of the popular HBO fantasy drama series Game of Thrones (GoT) spinoff House of the Dragon, Miguel Sapochink announced that he is stepping down from his position. The announcement came days after it was announced that the series has been renewed for its second season.

As per Deadline, Sapochnik's decision to leave the prequel series came as the director wanted to develop new projects. It is pertinent to note that he will serve as the executive producer for the duration of the GoT spinoff. Meanwhile, director Alan Taylor will be the latest member of the team for the second season.

'Working within the GoT universe has been an honour': Miguel Sapochink

In a statement to Deadline, Miguel said, "Working within the GoT universe for the past few years has been an honour and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon. I am so proud of what we accomplished with Season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers."

He further stated that it was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but he knew that it was the right choice for him, 'personally' and 'professionally'. "As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He’s someone I’ve known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands," he continued.

After Miguel's exit, his co-creator Ryan Condal will serve as the spin-off's solo showrunner. Reacting to this, he said, "I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and House of the Dragon family and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with season two and beyond."

The American fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, debuted on HBO Max (and Disney+ Hotstar in India) on August 21. The magic and visual spectacle of Game of Thrones is already being recreated in the House of the Dragon. Film critics have been raving about the new spin-off series based on George RR Martin's Fire & Blood.