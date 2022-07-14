'House Of The Dragon': New Pics From Upcoming 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel Out; Fans React

Ever since the conception of Game Of Thrones’ prequel House Of The Dragon was announced, fans have been highly awaiting any updates and details about the fantasy show. On July 14, several new pictures from the forthcoming Game of Thrones prequel were unveiled by the makers and the GOT fans are already gushing over the same which is evident from social media.

The pictures give glimpses of the lead characters from the show which is all set to premiere on HBO on August 21.

House of the Dragon takes place two centuries before the War of the Five Kings, focusing on the Dance of the Dragons. The show is based on George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, along with the novella The Princess and the Queen and the novelette The Rogue Prince.

New pics from House of the Dragon out

The first picture features Otto who doesn't want to see Prince Daemon Targaryen on the throne. He is all decked up in a jousting armour, which bears a nod to his dragon, Caraxes, who is known to be one of the most fearsome creatures at the Targaryens' disposal. His breastplate and collar also have images of a dragon. The picture sees a grand iron throne in front of which Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is standing with many broken swords laid on the stairs on each side, while another picture features Prince Daemon Targaryen, who seems to be one of the contenders for the throne.

In the picture, the Prince is seen holding a dragon egg as he looks at it with immense concentration. The last pic has a glimpse of the Great Council of Harrenhal from George RR Martin's Fire and Blood in a photo.

Entertainment Weekly exclusively unveiled the pictures with a tweet reading, "#HouseOfTheDragon'dan Yeni görseller yayınlandı. 21 Ağustos!" (New images from #HouseOfTheDragon have been released).

Netizens' reactions

Netizens were elated to witness fresh pieces of pictures from the upcoming series which is evident from several tweets that have been surfacing on the internet. A Twitter user wrote, "IS THIS KING JAEHAERYS???? GEMMA ARRYN? DID THEY JUST? I'M NOT BREATHING AT ALL! #HouseOfTheDragon", another one tweeted, "Who said that Game Of Thrones franchise is dead? #HouseOfTheDragon coming to rule y’all." Check the reactions here:

IS THIS KING JAEHAERYS???? AEMMA ARRYN?



DID THEY JUST? I'M NOT BREATHING AT ALL!#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/u2nqTOvEFF — Corlys Velaryon is black deal with it (@conquerorscrown) July 13, 2022

Who said that Game Of Thrones franchise is dead? #HouseOfTheDragon coming to rule y’all pic.twitter.com/Yqx7iXD3Uy — EreinionGchad (@starkzayob49) July 13, 2022

To your left the House Targaryen and to your right the royalty of Numénor#HouseOfTheDragon #LOTRonPrime pic.twitter.com/4dK34KiJEK — Back in Middle-earth (@TheThinkerFr) July 14, 2022

First look at Jaeherys I at the Great Council of 101. That is one fancy looking throne presumably in Harrenhal #HouseOfTheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/uLcQMhdeyW — Joe Magician 🧙‍♂️ HBO Legit Source (@TheJoeMagician) July 13, 2022

More on House of the Dragons

There will reportedly be around 10 episodes which was also the standard number in the GOT series except in the last two seasons. The series is expected to begin with Aegon Targaryen's conquest. It may consist of the brief accounting of the conquest when Aegon 1 had come to Westeros along with his sister-wives Visenya and Rhaenys and had successfully brought six out of the seven kingdoms under the Targaryen rule.

