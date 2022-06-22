'House Of The Dragon': Show's New Poster Features Rhaenyra Targaryen And Her Fierce Dragon

Game of Thrones fans are currently gearing up for the release of the much-awaited House of the Dragon, which is scheduled to release on August 21, 2022. The series will revolve around George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood and will be set 200 years before the event that took place in GOT. Ahead of the release of the series, the makers have released an all-new poster giving fans the very first look at what appears to be Rhaenyra Targaryen's dragon, who seems to be Syrax.

House of the Dragon new poster

The new poster of the upcoming show featured Rhaenyra Targaryen dressed in her royal attire as she gives the camera an intense look. However, what steals the show is the dragon behind her, whose eyes are full of terror. The dragon is assumed to be Syrax, the female dragon that the Princess first rides at the young age of seven.

Sharing the new poster, the official Instagram account of the show captioned it, "Fire will reign." Dragons will be a pivotal aspect of the show, as it will focus on the civil war when King Viserys' seat on the Iron Throne was questioned. The show will also see the split of House Targaryen, as Rhaenyra and Lady Alicent Hightower lead the two divided factions. The upcoming show, much like Game of Thrones will also see multiple individuals and Houses compete for the Iron Throne.

Have a look at the poster here:

Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the post and expressed how excited they were about the upcoming release. Several netizens were in awe of the size of the dragon and were eager to witness its role in the series.

Several Instagram users mentioned they were rewatching Game of Thrones to prepare for the House of the Dragon release. They flooded the comments section of the post with heart emoticons as they expressed how excited they were about the show's premiere.

The recently released House of the Dragon trailer included several gory scenes and action sequences, piquing fans' interest in the show. It hinted at the beginning of the end of the House Targaryen and also included glimpses from the Targaryen civil war.

The show is set to have 10 episodes and will release on August 21, 2022, on HBO Max.

Watch the House of the Dragon trailer here:

Image: Instagram/@houseofthedragonhbo