House Of The Dragon: When Do Events Of The GOT Prequel Take Place?

The hype around one of the upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel series, namely House Of The Dragon, is as strong as it can be. Several people have asked several questions in connection to it, such as "What will the House Of The Dragon release date be?" and "Which actors are a part of the House Of The Dragon cast list?" amongst others. Read on to know more about what era House Of The Dragon is going to be set in.

When do the events of the GOT prequel, House Of The Dragon take place?

As per a report on ScreenRant, the primary focus of House of the Dragon is going to be House Targaryen and the events will build to the infamous civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. In the books, the same has been held responsible for splitting the family and dividing the entire Westeros into two warring factions, namely the greens and the blacks. The book has divided the entire Game Of Thrones timeline into two parts, namely Before Aegon's conquest (BC) and After Conquest (AC). The events of the HBO series take place between 298 and 305 AC, while Dance Of The Dragons had happened during 129 - 131 AC, which means that the events of House Of The Dragon will take place approximately 170 years before the events of Game Of Thrones take place.

About House Of The Dragon:

House of the Dragon will reportedly be taking place in a Westeros quite unfamiliar to Game of Thrones viewers. The series is set to follow Daenerys’ ancestors as House Targaryen begins its historic downfall. Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and Condal (Colony) created the prequel, as mentioned above. House Of The Dragon cast list includes the likes of Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Paddy Considine (The Outsider) in the role of King Viserys, Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel), as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Sonoya Mizuno of Netflix's Maniac as Prince Daemons’ unlikely ally Mysaria. Other cast members include the likes of Rhys Ifans as Hand of the King Otto Hightower, Steve Touissant as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as the knight Ser Criston Cole, and Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon.