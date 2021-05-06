House Of The Dragon's First Look: Introducing The Targaryens, Hightowers And Sea Snake

Game Of Thrones fans have been waiting for its prequel series, House Of the Dragon. HBO confirmed the commencement of the production of this much-anticipated series by the end of April 2021 via social media. The network and the official social media pages of the series shared a few photos from the table read of the cast. Since then, no update was posted on the social media pages until May 5, 2021.

House Of The Dragon first look

House Of The Dragon makers recently posted some introductory pictures of the Targaryen family and their allies on their social media pages. The makers introduced Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in their official costumes. The tweet read, "Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen & Prince Daemon Targaryen. #HouseoftheDragon".

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen & Prince Daemon Targaryen. #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/uK0FigUbhq — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) May 5, 2021

House Of The Dragon also follows stories of various other families related to the Targaryens and their allies as well. The makers introduced Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, popularly known as the Sea Snake in another picture. The tweet read, "The Sea Snake. #HouseoftheDragon". The Sea Snake's photo hints towards a relation between the Targaryens and the Velaryons as his hair is almost the same shade of silver as the Targaryens.

The makers also released the first look of the Hightowers with another tweet. Olivia Cooke posed as Alicent Hightower, while Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower. The tweet read, "Alicent Hightower & Otto Hightower. #HouseoftheDragon".

House Of The Dragon release date

The HBO network and the official page of the upcoming series took to their social media handle to share some glimpses from the table read of House Of The Dragon. The table read session took place while following all COVID-19 protocols as the actors were sitting a few feet apart from each other. The release date of this GOT prequel was not announced, however, the network declared that the series will come in 2022.

About House Of The Dragon

The much-anticipated series, House Of The Dragon, is set 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones. The series is based on the book Fire And Blood by George R. R. Martin. House Of The Dragon cast Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Paddy Considine, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, and Danny Sapani.

IMAGE: HOUSE OF THE DRAGON'S TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.