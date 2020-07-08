How Did Ava Die In Warrior Nun? Find Out If The Lead Character Kills Herself

Warrior Nun on Netflix begins with Ava Silva, the protagonist, laying dead in a Spanish morgue. She is brought back to life by a holy relic which is implanted in her spine. Viewers get to see that Ava in Warrior Nun soon gets acclimatised to her surroundings. However, the exact cause of her death remains shrouded in mystery. Read on to find out, “How did Ava die in Warrior Nun?”

How did Ava die in Warrior Nun?

Ava in Warrior Nun soon begins training with the Warrior Sisters, which is an undercover order of nuns who use a plethora of holy weapons against the forces of hell. As she learns more about the divine mysteries, one of the nuns informs her that she died by committing suicide in her previous life. Ava’s suicide was possibly linked to a tragic car accident that killed her mother and rendered her paralysed.

Did Ava kill herself?

Ava in Warrior Nun is forced to live in an unpleasant orphanage. Shockingly, as Ava's memories begin to return, she stumbles upon a shocking recollection about her death. Her foggy memories reveal that Ava in Warrior Nun didn't take her own life, instead she was murdered by her primary caregiver.

Hence, through Ava viewers of the show also learn that in the orphanage Ava was cared for by Sister Frances. Sister Frances was a strict nun who oversaw the facility. The rebellious Ava in Warrior Nun and the unforgiving Frances often butted heads, with Ava frequently opposing to the nun's authoritarian regime in the orphanage.

After this harrowing realisation dawns on Ava in Warrior Nun, she bravely returns to Sister Frances, who at the moment is caught attempting to murder Diego. Diego is a young boy whom Ava had befriended in her final days at the orphanage before she was killed by a syringe loaded with poison. Sister Frances is aghast by Ava's return from the grave.

Hence, she reveals that it was she who killed Ava in Warrior Nun before Ava could come of age and leave the orphanage. Sister Frances’s preposterous justification for her horrid action is that she was saving Ava from a lifetime of pain that her previous physical condition and solitude would pose. And as if this wasn’t abhorrent in itself, to make matters even more horrifying, Sister Frances also admits to having killed countless young people who were placed under her care for similar reasons for years before Ava's arrival.

Who plays Ava in Warrior Nun?

Ava in Warrior Nun is played by the talented 22-year-old Portuguese actor Alba Baptista. Alba Baptista was born in Lisbon, Portugal in 1997 and has acted in many European Films. Although the youthful actor is best known for playing Ava in Warrior Nun, she has also acted in successful Portuguese television shows such as Jogo Duplo and A Criaçao.

